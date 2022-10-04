Carnival Raised Funds For Local Schools

Rides, games and all the other fun of a carnival were set up at Central Regional High School. (Photo courtesy Central Regional Schools)

BAYVILLE – Brick & Central’s Summertime Carnival served as a fundraiser for schools in both areas.

Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides sent a letter to the beneficiaries of the night, which included parent teacher associations from Ocean Gate, Bayville, Clara B. Worth, H&M Potter, Berkeley Township Elementary, Central Regional and Brick as well as the Island Heights Foundation.

Housed on the grounds of Central Regional High School, the summer event featured rides, games of chance, and more family-friendly entertainment. There was a $2 entry fee and people bought ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands.

The goal had been to deliver each organization $3,000 dollars but unfortunately each PTA/Foundation received a check for $1,589.88.

Part of this was the cost of police, garbage removal and portable restrooms, which added up to $16,200. The organizers were also charged for running games of chance and restocking prizes. The games made $17,000, and cost $14,000 to run.

This will be a learning experience to make the carnival better and more efficient next year, Parlapanides said.

“I know how we can increase those revenues and will share them with Brick Township Schools. I also want to thank everyone for really making a wonderful community event. This community event allowed for good, clean family fun by everyone and would not be possible without your efforts,” he said to the volunteer foundations.

The idea came from two people with experience in recreation that also happen to be Board of Education members. Michael Graichen represents Seaside Heights on the Central Board and Michael Blandina is a Brick Board of Education member. Blandina has run the Columbus Day weekend in Seaside for a number of years. The two came up with this idea and reached out to Parlapanides and Brick Superintendent Thomas Farrell.