Roseburg, OR

Roseburg gas prices reflecting the effects of fuel production cuts

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Photojournalist Loren Ruark spent Friday morning driving around Roseburg and took note of high gas prices in the area. The effects of international fuel production cuts can be seen at gas stations around town. At one Chevron station, a gallon of regular will run you $5.75....
ROSEBURG, OR
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Kelsey Culver found guilty in Pony Village Mall fatal hit-and-run

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A jury delivers a verdict in a fatal hit-and-run at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist before fleeing the Mini Pet Mart parking lot on March 22. She was previously charged with second...
NORTH BEND, OR
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
ROSEBURG, OR
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
NORTH BEND, OR
Grants Pass Police K-9 helps apprehend dangerous attacker

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police say that the driver of a silver VW Beatle had purposefully crashed into another vehicle. GPPD responded to calls for assistance at the scene of a car crash on October 5. The crash occurred on SW Greenwood Avenue near Westholm Park. Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR
EWEB building sale changes course

EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
EUGENE, OR
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Coquille moving ahead on creation of the Hundred Acre Wood

COQUILLE, Ore. — Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood of Coquille will be opportunities for one and all in the city to hike, bike, and get their bodies moving minutes from home. Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty says it's a community backed project. "It's for all ages, our families, even...
COQUILLE, OR
'Blocktober Fest' celebrates Roseburg's 150th birthday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Earlier this week, the City of Roseburg celebrated its 150th birthday. Saturday, October 8, there will be a big festival downtown to mark the occasion. The city is closing off a few blocks downtown on Jackson and Main Street, and bringing in live music, food trucks, and local breweries.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
EUGENE, OR
Coos County Commissioner Cribbins says November vote is critical

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins will face challenger Rod Taylor in the November election for the Position 3 commissioner's seat. She tells us this vote is critical for the county. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins grew up in Coos County and says that shaped her. "Somebody who...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
ROSEBURG, OR
Oregon softball gears up for Fall Ball schedule

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks to host seven games in October. This weekend is the start of fall ball for the Oregon softball program. The Ducks will host seven games at the Jane this month all free and open to the public. Head Coach Missy Lombardi returns eight starters...
EUGENE, OR

