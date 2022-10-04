Read full article on original website
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
Teacher of the Week: Johnna Shero of Wellman- Union ISD
LUBBOCK, Texas— School is back in session, and that means we get to celebrate our teachers. On behalf of Casey Carpet One, we want to congratulate our teacher of the week, Johnna from Wellman- Union ISD.
United Way Lubbock is partnering with Lubbock County schools to read books
LUBBOCK, Texas—In the fall semester, United Way partners with Lubbock County school districts for United We Read. The program volunteers with every second grade grade classroom in the county, reading, doing crafts and every child leaves with a book. The event will take place October 27. To volunteer on the day or ahead of time visit the website.
Beto to visit Lubbock, Texas Tech University on ‘Beto for Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University was named as an upcoming stop on Beto O’Rourke’s college tour on Wednesday, according to O’Rourke’s official website. According to the website, the visit was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at an unannounced location on Texas Tech’s Campus.
Latino Lubbock shares more on Hispanic Heritage month and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hispanic Heritage month is still going strong. Plus, learn more on Bilingual Child month. Make sure to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock or visit their website at latinolubbock.net for more event information and other updates.
Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office
LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
Make a Plasma donation and save a life
LUBBOCK, Texas— Octapharma Plasma is urging the community to roll up their sleeves and help with the plasma shortage. If you are interested in making a donation to save a life visit the website.
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help
LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
Mass casualty exercise Wednesday at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sight of smoke, flames and even people laying on the ground as though they were injured or killed will be a training exercise only on Wednesday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. “The exercise is a test of our emergency plans, policies and procedures;...
Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
Petticoats on the Prairie is October 14-15
LUBBOCK, Texas—Always a favorite event, Petticoats on the Prairie is happening October 14-15 at The Mallet Event Center in Levelland. You can expect more that 80 vendors with vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, boutique items, holiday decor, food trucks and so much more. Find out more at petticoatsontheprairie.com or on their Facebook page: Petticoats on the Prairie.
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
Craig Ray Custom Homes believes in creating good designs with quality
LUBBOCK, Texas- Craig Ray Homes is your premiere custom home builder. Craig Ray brings you the freshest designs for interiors and exteriors, ranging from the traditional to the ultra-modern. The goal is to build your dream home, and it starts with your personal vision. For more information visit the website.
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 7th, 2022￼
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 54°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers, especially north. High of 66°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Scattered showers will continue across the South Plains this evening into...
