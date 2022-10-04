ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

United Way Lubbock is partnering with Lubbock County schools to read books

LUBBOCK, Texas—In the fall semester, United Way partners with Lubbock County school districts for United We Read. The program volunteers with every second grade grade classroom in the county, reading, doing crafts and every child leaves with a book. The event will take place October 27. To volunteer on the day or ahead of time visit the website.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office

LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Make a Plasma donation and save a life

LUBBOCK, Texas— Octapharma Plasma is urging the community to roll up their sleeves and help with the plasma shortage. If you are interested in making a donation to save a life visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help

LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mass casualty exercise Wednesday at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas — The sight of smoke, flames and even people laying on the ground as though they were injured or killed will be a training exercise only on Wednesday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. “The exercise is a test of our emergency plans, policies and procedures;...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Petticoats on the Prairie is October 14-15

LUBBOCK, Texas—Always a favorite event, Petticoats on the Prairie is happening October 14-15 at The Mallet Event Center in Levelland. You can expect more that 80 vendors with vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, boutique items, holiday decor, food trucks and so much more. Find out more at petticoatsontheprairie.com or on their Facebook page: Petticoats on the Prairie.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Craig Ray Custom Homes believes in creating good designs with quality

LUBBOCK, Texas- Craig Ray Homes is your premiere custom home builder. Craig Ray brings you the freshest designs for interiors and exteriors, ranging from the traditional to the ultra-modern. The goal is to build your dream home, and it starts with your personal vision. For more information visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Brownfield man dies following hit-and-run, suspect identified

BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run died in a Lubbock hospital on Monday, according to the Brownfield news. According to a social media post, Jose Tapia, 67, was critically injured after he was struck by an SUV while exiting his car on September 18. Tapia was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas where he later died.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 7th, 2022￼

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 54°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers, especially north. High of 66°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Scattered showers will continue across the South Plains this evening into...
LUBBOCK, TX

