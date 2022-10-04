Read full article on original website
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced
After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari
Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
J. Lo Fail! Ben Affleck Spotted Puffing On His Trademark Cigarette Despite His Wife’s Pleas For Him To Quit
Ben Affleck was seen sneaking a cigarette while on a solo trip without his new wife Jennifer Lopez while she desperately tries to get him to quit, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the 50-year-old Batman V Superman star was photographed walking to pick up his son Samuel from school. Article...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute
Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
NFL・
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB・
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?
Find out what the age gap is between '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner and her beau John C. Miller.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
