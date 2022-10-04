ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
E! News

Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
