ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy City police share update on boy, 5, struck, critically injured by pickup

ROY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released an update after a 5-year-old boy riding his bike was struck and critically injured Wednesday. The child was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, “where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the police statement says.
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Gephardt Daily#Colander Drive
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy child flown by medical helicopter to SLC; 5-year-old hit by pickup truck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A young Roy child suffered serious injuries Wednesday night after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. The 5-year-old boy was transported by a Life Flight helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake after the 6 p.m. collision with a pickup hauling a trailer, according to Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor.
ROY, UT
ABC4

Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy