Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is going to...
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
Gephardt Daily
Teen shot, wounded in Salt Lake City; suspect arrested, firearm recovered, gang unit investigating
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a shooting that left a teenager injured Thursday night. “We are investigating a shooting near Meadows Park,” the department said on its web site just after 7 p.m. “One...
Gephardt Daily
Roy City police share update on boy, 5, struck, critically injured by pickup
ROY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released an update after a 5-year-old boy riding his bike was struck and critically injured Wednesday. The child was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, “where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the police statement says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
kslnewsradio.com
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.
MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
Murray police officer called ‘hero’ for getting people out of burning building
Murray police officer Kevin Marquardson was at the apartment fire before firefighters, and ran into the smoke-filled building to get pets and people out.
Gephardt Daily
Roy child flown by medical helicopter to SLC; 5-year-old hit by pickup truck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A young Roy child suffered serious injuries Wednesday night after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. The 5-year-old boy was transported by a Life Flight helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake after the 6 p.m. collision with a pickup hauling a trailer, according to Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor.
Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Bountiful teen recovering after being hit by car while in crosswalk
A teenager is in the hospital recovering from multiple injuries including a collapsed lung after he was hit by a car in a crosswalk while riding his bike.
Gephardt Daily
Thieves of stolen SUV damage patrol car, nearly hit officer while fleeing arrest in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One patrol car was damaged and an officer nearly run over Wednesday night as thieves in a stolen SUV fled capture in Saratoga Springs. Events began in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Walmart around 6 p.m. as officers...
Comments / 0