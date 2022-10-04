ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police: 1 injured in early Monday shooting at west Little Rock apartment

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgmgK_0iLjuKZl00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An early-morning shooting led officers to a west Little Rock apartment Monday.

An incident report stated that a 1 a.m. phone call led Little Rock police to an apartment complex on Riverfront Drive. After arriving, officers said they found a man in his thirties lying outside on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man told officers he had been shot in a nearby apartment, the report stated.

Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating 11 weekend shootings

Police said that an ambulance was called and the man was taken to the hospital. Police found the crime scene and began an investigation which remains ongoing, per the police report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy