Environment

The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
GreenMatters

Attention, Beer Drinkers — Brews May Soon Be In Short Supply

Avid bargoers and beer aficionados alike are distressing over the latest impending beer shortage in the U.S. Because of pandemic-related supply chain problems, as well the latest disaster in Mississippi, U.S. breweries have been seriously struggling to find CO2 — which is a key component of the beloved boozy beverage.
GreenMatters

NASA Is About to Launch a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid, to Prepare for Potential Threats — How to Watch

World Space Week is right around the corner — and just in time for the weeklong holiday, NASA is preparing to launch an asteroid mission called DART. For this mission, the DART spacecraft will purposely crash with the asteroid Didymos and its moon, to help scientists prepare for any future asteroids that may head for planet Earth. But, when will the NASA DART hit the asteroid exactly?
GreenMatters

Swimming Pools Made From Upcycled Shipping Containers Are Sustainable Additions to Your Backyard

There are many easy ways to bring your yard or outdoor space to the next level, whether that means building a deck, constructing a fire pit, or just adding a little furniture. One of the best ways to up the ante — and to add value to your home — is to install a swimming pool. But between upkeep and installation, a pool certainly doesn't make for a cheap endeavor.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

