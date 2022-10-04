Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Dunedin conducting investigation into cybersecurity 'incident'
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin is investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted the city's network environment earlier this week. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees on Tuesday, Oct 4. A comprehensive investigation is now underway.
'Nobody asked for this': Debris left by Hurricane Ian in Polk County could take months to be cleared
BARTOW, Fla. — In Polk County, they’re asking for patience as it now looks like it could be three to four months before debris left over from Hurricane Ian finally gets cleared away. County workers say there’s just so much debris — so widespread — they believe it...
St. Petersburg: No Smoking on the Beach
City Council Votes Unanimously to Ban Smoking and Vaping in Parks and on Beaches
Northern Sarasota County schools reopen Monday, other schools plan for 1 week after
SARASOTA, Fla — After more than a week of disruption from Hurricane Ian, classes will resume for some in Sarasota County. But the aftermath is forcing schools to the county's south to remain closed. The district announced Tuesday it's planning to open in phases. Schools located north of Taylor...
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead
Deputies responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.
Clearwater, PSTA finalize transit center deal after decades of discussion
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all residents living in Clearwater, a deal for a new transit center has been finalized after city leaders and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority came to an agreement Thursday evening. After more than a decade of discussion and negotiations, Clearwater's City Council was able to vote...
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
