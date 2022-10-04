MIAMI – The Miami-Dade police department's (MDPD), seaport operations bureau detectives have arrested several individuals allegedly involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators, police received information that a group of individuals were stealing vehicles from major car rental companies. The group would then issue fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN) to the stolen vehicles and would sell them to several car dealerships throughout Florida. Detectives have documented over 30 vehicles associated with the investigation, reaching sales of more than $1 million in stolen automobiles, they say.Detectives have arrested 13 individuals.The investigation and arrests were made with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, City of Miami Police Department, City of Coral Gables Police Department, City of Doral Police Department, City of Hialeah Police Department, Broward Sherriff's Office, Palm Beach Sherriff's Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Investigators have reason to believe that there may be additional victims.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO