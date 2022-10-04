ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

L E
3d ago

great teams work, safety first. all the glory to God amen amen amen, thank you Jesus christ for keeping this officers safe.

CBS Miami

Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved.  Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Organized auto theft crew arrested

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade police department's (MDPD), seaport operations bureau detectives have arrested several individuals allegedly involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators, police received information that a group of individuals were stealing vehicles from major car rental companies. The group would then issue fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN) to the stolen vehicles and would sell them to several car dealerships throughout Florida. Detectives have documented over 30 vehicles associated with the investigation, reaching sales of more than $1 million in stolen automobiles, they say.Detectives have arrested 13 individuals.The investigation and arrests were made with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, City of Miami Police Department, City of Coral Gables Police Department, City of Doral Police Department, City of Hialeah Police Department, Broward Sherriff's Office, Palm Beach Sherriff's Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Investigators have reason to believe that there may be additional victims.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County

A teen was arrested and accused of leading a reckless, high-speed pursuit Tuesday through the streets of Broward County. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call that afternoon of an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities said Kanye Eugene, 18, was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man Crashes Car After Getting Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A man who was shot and tried to drive himself to the hospital crashed into another vehicle Wednesday in Lauderhill, police said. Lauderhill Police responded after 7 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 12 Street and North State Road 7 after receiving a 911 call of a shooting. The victim...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

