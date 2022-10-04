Read full article on original website
great teams work, safety first. all the glory to God amen amen amen, thank you Jesus christ for keeping this officers safe.
Delray Beach police officer arrested
Peter Sosa, a Delray Beach police officer for 12 years, has arrested in aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in unincorporated Lake Worth.
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'
Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
WSVN-TV
Former BSO captain accused in attempted crime cover-ups, including guns found at Parkland school
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office captain is accused of keeping secrets by downplaying crimes in his district, including an incident involving guns found at a school in Parkland that raised concerns. On June 2, authorities said, two guns were brought onto the campus of Somerset...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend in Dania Beach
An Inverness man who wouldn’t take no for an answer is behind bars in Broward County for threatening a Dania Beach woman he once dated, court documents show. Shantino Kemp, 38, was arrested Thursday for the alleged harassment that began after the breakup in June of a 10-month relationship.
Organized auto theft crew arrested
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade police department's (MDPD), seaport operations bureau detectives have arrested several individuals allegedly involved in an organized auto theft operation. According to investigators, police received information that a group of individuals were stealing vehicles from major car rental companies. The group would then issue fraudulent vehicle identification numbers (VIN) to the stolen vehicles and would sell them to several car dealerships throughout Florida. Detectives have documented over 30 vehicles associated with the investigation, reaching sales of more than $1 million in stolen automobiles, they say.Detectives have arrested 13 individuals.The investigation and arrests were made with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, City of Miami Police Department, City of Coral Gables Police Department, City of Doral Police Department, City of Hialeah Police Department, Broward Sherriff's Office, Palm Beach Sherriff's Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Investigators have reason to believe that there may be additional victims.
NBC Miami
Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County
A teen was arrested and accused of leading a reckless, high-speed pursuit Tuesday through the streets of Broward County. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call that afternoon of an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. Authorities said Kanye Eugene, 18, was...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
Click10.com
Man shot at Lauderhill gas station, crashes twice trying to drive to hospital
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting that ended in a pair of crashes. It all started Wednesday night at a Valero gas station on busy State Road 7 just north of Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill. Police said the victim was at the gas station...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
NBC Miami
Man Crashes Car After Getting Shot in Lauderhill: Police
A man who was shot and tried to drive himself to the hospital crashed into another vehicle Wednesday in Lauderhill, police said. Lauderhill Police responded after 7 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 12 Street and North State Road 7 after receiving a 911 call of a shooting. The victim...
NBC Miami
FBI Seeking Information on Suspect Caught on Camera in SW Miami-Dade Bank Robbery
The FBI is seeking the public's help after a man was caught on camera robbing a southwest Miami-Dade bank on Thursday. Officials said the robbery took place just after 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch located at 11725 Sherry Lane. According to the FBI, the robber went inside and...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
WSVN-TV
Tensions flare as attorneys for Broward man accused of raping teen in 1995 clash with prosecutors
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court hearing for a Lighthouse Point man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the mid-1990s led to tense moments between the suspect’s attorneys and prosecutors. At issue on Thursday was whether or not Louis Bianculli should be released on bond...
Fourth person sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Riviera Beach man to 10 years in state prison after the man pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2017 murder of mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman. Cameron Burgess-Clark, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and...
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Click10.com
2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
