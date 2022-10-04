Injuries leave Steelers secondary shorthanded entering week of practice ahead of Bills game

When the Pittsburgh Steelers return to practice Wednesday, they might be without all four starting members of their secondary.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday when the Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

The other starting cornerback, Cam Sutton, is dealing with groin and ankle injuries. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has a knee injury, and strong safety Terrell Edmunds remains in concussion protocol after leaving the game last Sunday against the New York Jets late in the second quarter.

Elsewhere on defense, captain Cameron Heyward has lingering elbow and ankle injuries. That’s a bunch of injuries for a defense tasked with stopping quarterback Josh Allen, the NFL’s second-leading passer.

“We have some things to manage,” Tomlin said. “But I don’t necessarily view that as a negative, to be quite honest with you. It might minimize these guys some during the week, but what we’ll do is provide more reps for those that are playing in place of them.”

Levi Wallace started in place of Witherspoon against the Jets. James Pierre is listed as the backup on the depth chart to Sutton, who never left the field against the Jets in spite of his injuries.

“It really gives other guys an opportunity to show their readiness, make some plays, show some detail and communication that’s associated with varsity ball,” Tomlin said. “He’s done a nice job. He’ll be given an opportunity to display those things this week along with a guy like Josh Jackson and others.”

The Steelers elevated Jackson from the practice squad against New York. A fifth-year vet with 15 career NFL starts, Jackson played five snaps on special teams, none of defense.

Second-year defensive back Tre Norwood replaced Edmunds, and Miles Killebrew relieved Fitzpatrick for one snap — the first that he has missed this season.

“We’re gonna work all the safeties,” Tomlin said. “If those two guys aren’t practicing, all the other ones are working. … All the remaining safeties will get legitimate work this week, and they’ll have opportunity to show detail and play making and so forth. We’ll divide the labor up at the end of the week.”

Other injuries

Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III is eligible to return to practice from injured reserve this week. Austin sustained a Lisfranc injury in training camp that sidelined him for all three preseason games and the first four games of the regular season.

Once Austin begins practicing, he must be placed on the active roster within a 21-day period or spend the rest of the year on injured reserve. While acknowledging Austin’s eligibility, Tomlin did not say whether the rookie would practice this week.

Tomlin also provided no update on whether T.J. Watt will return from injured reserve next week. Watt will be eligible to return from his pectoral injury after the game at Buffalo.

Gunner down

Could Gunner Olszewski’s days as the Steelers punt returner be numbered? After Olszewski fumbled a return attempt against the Jets, Tomlin said his comfort level is “not very high” in the former New England Patriots’ All-Pro.

Olszewski’s muffed punt against New England in Week 2 was a turning point in a 17-14 loss. James Pierre’s recovery against the Jets kept New York from gaining possession at the Steelers’ 22.

“You can’t put two balls on the ground in four games and feel good about it,” Tomlin said. “Two is a pattern in the National Football League. Whether it’s four games or eight games or 12 games, two in our business is a pattern. We’ve got some work there this week and some decisions to make. He’s got to get us to a level of comfort, and we’ll look at some other options as well.”

Steven Sims, who has been inactive for all four games, is the backup punt returner.

Roster moves

Because of the injuries in the secondary, the Steelers signed safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad. He made 28 starts in college at Wisconsin and was an undrafted free agent signed by Seattle in May. The Steelers also brought back center Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.

To make room for the new additions, the Steelers released veteran punter Jordan Berry and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.