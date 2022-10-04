ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Aria channels Lions rookie at Miss USA pageant

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Hutchinson family has some powerful genes.

Aidan, a defensive end, was the second overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, going to the Detroit Lions. Aria, who majored in neuroscience at the University of Michigan and is in medical school, won Miss Michigan earlier this year.

The Miss USA pageant took place Sunday night in Reno, Nev. Though it was won by Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel, who will go on to represent the United States in New Orleans in January at the Miss Universe competition, Hutchinson showed some brotherly love during the event by wearing a dress that was modeled after her big brother’s Lions jersey.

In June, Aria was excited about having won Miss Michigan — and getting to go to Miss USA orientation in Mexico .

Aria Hutchinson channeled her brother Aidan with a dress at the Miss USA pageant.
Instagram
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after Detroit beat the Washington Commanders on Sept. 18, 2022.
AP
“Cannot believe I get to spend my 1 month anniversary as Miss Michigan USA in Cancun this weekend for the @missusa orientation!! what a dream!! feeling ecstatic and grateful… and then some,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

While the Lions have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start this season, Aidan Hutchinson has recorded three sacks and seven solo tackles — with all of those sacks came in one game, against the Washington Commanders.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier this week that they are considering shifting the rookie defensive end’s role a bit.

Aria Hutchinson won Miss Michigan earlier this year.
Instagram / Aria Hutchinson
“I think he’s one of the players that I think we need to look long and hard about, do we need to move him in some different spots? Do we need to see if we can give him an opportunity to have more success?” Campbell asked. “But look, I think he did a lot of good things in the run game [against Seattle], and look, I think he’s kind of where our defense is right now, where we’ve just got to improve.”

