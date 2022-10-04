Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Marcin Gortat is back in D.C. to hammer home lessons to Wizards' big men
The hammer returned this week, the subtle one with the skull on the end of its handle that is tattooed on the massive shoulder and biceps of Marcin Gortat. The former NBA center of 12 years sported a navy blue Washington Wizards tank top Thursday, had a little more gray in his beard and sounded almost like a coach.
Mets, back in playoffs, have highest TV viewers since 2008
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets drew their most average viewers on SNY since 2008 as the team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Mets averaged 299,246 viewers this season, up 45% from last year's 207,028, the network said Friday. Only two...
Suggs has sprained knee capsule and bone bruise, Magic say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic can breathe a bit easier. Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise, but his collision with Dallas' Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night did not lead to more serious injuries.
Houston's Jeremy Peña channels inner Russell Wilson at Astros rally
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña gave his best impression of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Friday, as the city sent the team off into the postseason with a rally at City Hall. The 25-year-old rookie stepped to the podium to "Peña" chants, and delivered a brief message that...
Ex-Cal Star Mike Epstein Shares Stories About His Former MLB Teammates
Epstein played with or for 11 Hall of Famers, no one bigger than Ted Williams.
NFL Fans React to NFLPA’s New Push on Concussion Protocols
The NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) agreed to change concussion protocols and now urges the… The post NFL Fans React to NFLPA’s New Push on Concussion Protocols appeared first on Outsider.
