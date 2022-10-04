Tyler Gentry homered twice and Luisangel Acuna, the No, 7 Texas prospect, also went deep to power Surprise in its 8-6 win over Salt River. Down two runs early, Acuna’s solo homer to left center jumpstarted the Saguaros’ four-run third, with Gentry pulling his first of the day, a two-run jack, to cap the inning. Pirates fifth-ranked prospect Nick Gonzales added run-scoring hits in the fourth and sixth before Gentry left the yard again in the seventh, the Royals’ eighth-ranked prospect socking a solo homer to center. Pedro Pages homered, doubled and drove in two runs for a Rafters team that got an impressive one-inning AFL debut from right-hander Tink Hence. The No. 6 Cardinals prospect twirled a perfect fifth inning, which was the highlight on the pitching side for Salt River. More »

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO