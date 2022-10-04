Read full article on original website
Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment Officially Unveil First Wave of New Marvel-Designed Team Logos for the 2023 Season
October 6, 2022 — On the eve of the Major League Baseball’s Postseason, where baseball’s heroes shine bright,Minor League BaseballTM (MiLBTM) and Marvel Entertainment today began releasing the team logos designed by. Marvel’s legendary illustrators for the 96 teams participating in the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond”...
Top prospects Davis, Walker take flight
Is continuing to make up for lost time, and finding more success in doing so, at the Arizona Fall League. The Cubs' No. 2 prospect blasted his second homer and was on base three times on Saturday, raising his OPS through four games to 1.106. Another highly touted Cubs prospect, 10th-ranked.
Brett Baty Named Mets Minor League Player of the Year
The New York Mets announced Tuesday that Brett Baty was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. Baty began the 2022 season with the Rumble Ponies and emerged as one of the top hitters in the Eastern League. The 22-year-old infielder led the Eastern League in batting average (.312), on-base percentage (.406), slugging percentage (.544) and OPS (.950). Baty was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for the month of July after reaching base safely in 21 of 23 contests that month and posting a .365/.435/.688 slashline. Baty led the Eastern League in home runs (eight), RBI (27) and OPS (1.123) during the month of July. The third basemen hit 19 home runs and drove in 59 runs in his 89 games with Binghamton.
Top prospects carry momentum through AFL Day 5
Surpise 6, Peoria 5 (7 innings) is picking up where he left off in his return to the Arizona Fall League. In his latest effort, the Pirates' No. 5 prospect knocked an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, leaving the Saguaros and Javelinas tied for the league's best record at 4-1. Phillies No. 5 prospect.
Day 4 of the AFL brought more big swings
Tyler Gentry homered twice and Luisangel Acuna, the No, 7 Texas prospect, also went deep to power Surprise in its 8-6 win over Salt River. Down two runs early, Acuna’s solo homer to left center jumpstarted the Saguaros’ four-run third, with Gentry pulling his first of the day, a two-run jack, to cap the inning. Pirates fifth-ranked prospect Nick Gonzales added run-scoring hits in the fourth and sixth before Gentry left the yard again in the seventh, the Royals’ eighth-ranked prospect socking a solo homer to center. Pedro Pages homered, doubled and drove in two runs for a Rafters team that got an impressive one-inning AFL debut from right-hander Tink Hence. The No. 6 Cardinals prospect twirled a perfect fifth inning, which was the highlight on the pitching side for Salt River. More »
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Unveil “Marvel-inspired” Logo
Logo part of Minor League Baseball’s “Defenders of the Diamond” Partnership with Marvel Enterprises. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and Marvel Entertainment unveiled a new fierce carousel horse logo this morning at New York City Comic Con for the 2023 season. The new logo was created by Marvel artists as part of the “Defenders of the Diamond” partnership with MiLB and its 96 teams. Each team has a “Marvel-inspired” logo to be used in 2023 and 2024 when its teams play their Defenders of the Diamond games.
Commanders Appeared to Bench CB William Jackson III Against Titans, But He Says Otherwise
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III came out early in the team's loss against the Tennessee Titans. As to why he came out of the game, there are conflicting stories.
Sporting Kansas City closes out 2022 Major League Soccer season with loss at FC Dallas
Sporting KC traveled to Texas to play its season finale against FC Dallas on Sunday. The trip south didn’t produce a win for Sporting, but the visitors were not shut out thanks to Graham Zusi’s second-half goal.
