ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul’s pricey flights included $2,500 chopper trip to NYC gas station for photo op

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBaPo_0iLjtWxS00

Leave it to Gov. Kathy Hochul to use a helicopter to visit New Yorkers struggling at the pump.

The Democrat took a $2,500 chopper ride from Albany to Queens last June to visit a BP gas station on Astoria Boulevard for a brief photo op, according to newly released records detailing Hochul’s jet-setting ways.

“New Yorkers are feeling pain at the pump, so today we’re cutting the state gas tax through the end of the year,” Hochul tweeted after her brief June 1 visit to the Queens station, where she reportedly did not bother to talk to anyone, station employees said.

The pricey June 1 trip to New York City was just one of roughly 50 Hochul flights detailed in the newly released schedule of the governor’s plane trips between April and June.

It comes after The Post has already detailed numerous other flights taken by the governor at taxpayer expense, sometimes apparently just to attend events designed to fill her political war chest.

The latest revelations prompted critics to blast Hochul’s lavish aviating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jkyN_0iLjtWxS00
Records show that Gov. Kathy Hochul took a $2,500 chopper ride from Albany to Queens to take a photo at a gas station on June 1, 2022.
Twitter

“While the costs are substantial and excessive, there is no tangible, legitimate benefit to the people of New York. It’s time to shut down the governor’s frequent flyer program,” Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Oswego) told The Post.

“Kathy Hochul’s endless air travel is being paid for by taxpayers, so she can crisscross the state to pad her campaign account and support her election efforts.”

Experts say an hour-long chopper ride runs about $2,500 while the airplanes cost about $1,300.

The total costs of Hochul’s flights as governor easily reach the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with costs rising with each takeoff and landing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXGQL_0iLjtWxS00
According to records, Hochul took 50 flights between April and June this year.
Matthew McDermott

The governor has taken private flights at times, and her campaign has refunded taxpayers for a handful of flights.

Here are a few examples from her newly released schedules:

  • April 8 – The governor flies to Buffalo from Albany, where she has a phone call with staff and two private events before signing the state budget the next day.
  • May 31 – Hochul flies the chopper to Albany to record virtual remarks for several events from the ceremonial Red Room in the state Capitol before attending two private events, then flying back to New York City the following morning.
  • June 1 – Hochul flies to LaGuardia and drives to a nearby gas station for a photo op before returning to the airport for a ribbon-cutting ahead of two private events.
  • June 11 – Hochul and her husband, Bill, take a helicopter from Manhattan to present a trophy at Belmont Park on voter-rich Long Island before flying back.
  • June 20 – Hochul holds 11 private events in deep-blue Brooklyn after flying from Buffalo to sign a bill into law three days before the primary.

New details about her flying habits amid historically high gas prices follow earlier revelations by The Post about how she has used a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter alongside Beechcraft airplanes — one of which was reportedly commandeered from the New York Power Authority .

Hochul has argued that minimal government business, or even a desire to visit her hometown of Buffalo, justify the costs to taxpayers for flights that also transport her to campaign events.

“A governor is allowed to go home,” Hochul said in July following growing criticism and calls by political rivals for probes into roughly 200 gubernatorial flights , which include taking a state plane to her hometown last year to see the Buffalo Bills’ home opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIetH_0iLjtWxS00
Hochul and staff members arriving at a Manhattan heliport on July 26, 2022.
Matthew McDermott

Her reps on Tuesday defended her airplane use.

“Governor Hochul works around the clock, visits all 62 counties every year, and travels across the state by car, train, and plane to deliver for New Yorkers because it’s her job. We strictly follow applicable guidance, and all aircraft use is approved by counsel,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlCsc_0iLjtWxS00
Kathy Air: Gov. Hochul leaves taxpayers with $250K tab for flights around NY

Hochul is hardly the only governor to get political grief over taxpayer-funded flights.

The incumbent Democrats has built a jumbo jet-size campaign war chest that has sparked allegations of pay-to-play schemes with campaign donors, including one who received a $637 million no-bid contract from the state for COVID-19 rapid tests.

Democrats like disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republicans like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have also faced criticism over their use of public aircraft for personal or political benefit.

Hochul’s political rivals have seized on the issue ahead of the Nov. 8 election against Republican nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) of Suffolk County as part of efforts to paint Hochul for voters as out-of-touch and corrupt amid outrage over alleged pay-to-play schemes.

“Kathy Hochul treats taxpayer money like her personal slush fund, living like a billionaire running her corrupt enterprise,” GOP state Chair Nick Langworthy, who is running for Congress, said in a statement.

“While you can’t afford your groceries or taxes in New York, she is jaunting around on a taxpayer-funded private plane to raise millions from her donors who she then rewards with jobs and state contracts. Voters must take a stand against this corruption and throw her out of office in November,” he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Embattled New York police leader resigns

(The Center Square) – New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned on Friday, just days after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her staff was investigating several allegations against him. Bruen, on the force for more than 20 years, had been appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was...
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
ECONOMY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost

Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Matthew Mcdermott
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Lee Zeldin
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#New York Power Authority#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers#Democrat#Bp#Republican Assembly#The Post
constructiondive.com

Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York

Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
HICKSVILLE, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Big Frog 104

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy