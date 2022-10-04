ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National media outlet predicts when Tennessee Vols will lose first game

The Tennessee Vols are one of 16 college football teams without a loss so far this season. Tennessee is off to a 4-0 start with wins against Pittsburgh and Florida. While it’s a great start for the Vols, the hard part of the schedule is coming up. Games against LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia loom large.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel will be unleashing a new weapon against LSU

We’ve all seen Tennessee’s secondary struggle this season. The Vols coughed up 453 yards passing against Florida. They rank dead last in the SEC in passing defense, giving up almost 310 yards per game through the air. To pile onto those unfortunate facts, the defensive back unit took...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bears coach says what fans been waiting to hear for a long time

Drafted in the third-round of this year’s draft, rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t started the season the way he, or the team, had envisioned. There is, however, some optimism that Jones can return to the player the team fell in love with throughout the draft process. Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fan pulls off epic troll job at LSU’s stadium

A Tennessee Vols fan revealed on Twitter this week that a fellow UT fan pulled off an epic troll job in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Twitter user @BriantheMost23 tweeted out a story that one of his friends that installs jumbotrons and is a Vols fan left a prog Tennessee message in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit

During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Buccaneers lose former All-Pro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Cole Beasley experiment is officially over. Per NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo, the former second-team All-Pro has decided to retire from the game of football. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers just a few weeks ago amid a slew of injuries. He joined the team’s practice squad...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Cole Beasley retires from a career that never should’ve happened

Cole Beasley’s career almost didn’t happen. As a high-school recruit, the little-sized kid from Little Elm, Texas, received only two offers to play college football. That’s the same number of stars that accompanied his name as a high-school recruit. To this day, if you fire up his Rivals recruiting profile, you’ll see Beasley’s name but no picture of him.
LITTLE ELM, TX
atozsports.com

Titans are receiving punishment for something out of their control

It didn’t take a lot to recognize how bad the Tennessee Titans’ injury crisis was in 2021. Multiple key players missed time — whether it was on injured reserve or not — and a plethora of other contributing faces were forced to miss time as well, leading to an overwhelming number of players being jettisoned in and out of the Titans’ facility to occupy roster spots.
