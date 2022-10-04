Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
atozsports.com
National media outlet predicts when Tennessee Vols will lose first game
The Tennessee Vols are one of 16 college football teams without a loss so far this season. Tennessee is off to a 4-0 start with wins against Pittsburgh and Florida. While it’s a great start for the Vols, the hard part of the schedule is coming up. Games against LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia loom large.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel will be unleashing a new weapon against LSU
We’ve all seen Tennessee’s secondary struggle this season. The Vols coughed up 453 yards passing against Florida. They rank dead last in the SEC in passing defense, giving up almost 310 yards per game through the air. To pile onto those unfortunate facts, the defensive back unit took...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
atozsports.com
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
atozsports.com
Bears coach says what fans been waiting to hear for a long time
Drafted in the third-round of this year’s draft, rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t started the season the way he, or the team, had envisioned. There is, however, some optimism that Jones can return to the player the team fell in love with throughout the draft process. Jones...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off epic troll job at LSU’s stadium
A Tennessee Vols fan revealed on Twitter this week that a fellow UT fan pulled off an epic troll job in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Twitter user @BriantheMost23 tweeted out a story that one of his friends that installs jumbotrons and is a Vols fan left a prog Tennessee message in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
atozsports.com
LOOK: Angle from Broncos’ final play rubs salt in the wound for fans after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos lost yet another heartbreaking game on Thursday night. This time, it came at the hands of a Colts team that struggled on offense all night. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson had a very rough game as well. A lot of blame could go to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, too. The offense was inconsistent, and the final play of the game proved that perfectly.
atozsports.com
Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit
During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers lose former All-Pro
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Cole Beasley experiment is officially over. Per NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo, the former second-team All-Pro has decided to retire from the game of football. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers just a few weeks ago amid a slew of injuries. He joined the team’s practice squad...
atozsports.com
Bears assistant gets candid while discussing QB Justin Fields and it wasn’t positive
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy got candid while talking about quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday and what he had to say wasn’t exactly encouraging. Getsy was asked about Fields’ poor completion percentage so far this season (50.7 percent through four games). The former Green Bay Packers assistant...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Cole Beasley retires from a career that never should’ve happened
Cole Beasley’s career almost didn’t happen. As a high-school recruit, the little-sized kid from Little Elm, Texas, received only two offers to play college football. That’s the same number of stars that accompanied his name as a high-school recruit. To this day, if you fire up his Rivals recruiting profile, you’ll see Beasley’s name but no picture of him.
atozsports.com
Bengals’ worst-in-the-NFL position group predicted to struggle on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are showing glimpses of what they can be on offense when they finally put things together. So far, they haven’t gotten there though. One of the reasons continues to be what was evident since last year. The offensive line. Despite a loaded class of free agents,...
atozsports.com
Titans are receiving punishment for something out of their control
It didn’t take a lot to recognize how bad the Tennessee Titans’ injury crisis was in 2021. Multiple key players missed time — whether it was on injured reserve or not — and a plethora of other contributing faces were forced to miss time as well, leading to an overwhelming number of players being jettisoned in and out of the Titans’ facility to occupy roster spots.
atozsports.com
NFL star who should’ve played for Tennessee shows some love to Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, a player who has quickly developed into one of the top players in the AFC North, showed some love to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker this week. Higgins responded to a tweet from former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who played for the Bengals...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Jalen Hurts sends strong message to media ahead of game vs Cardinals
Focus can be difficult to maintain for a 24-year-old quarterback who currently sits on the top of the football world. However, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is growing up before our eyes after the team’s first 4-0 start since 2004. Hurts addressed the media on Thursday, but was not...
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Alvin Kamara is making money from teammates betting on Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols running back Alvin Kamara is confident in his former college team this season. He’s so confident, in fact, that he hasn’t been scared to make some bets with his New Orleans Saints teammates. Kamara told reporters on Thursday that he won $1,000 from teammate Marcus...
