2022-23 Calhoun County Basketball
Calhoun County, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules to al.muskewitz@gmail.com
EA SPORTS TODAY 2022-23 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES
Nov. 12
Jacksonville at Berkmar (Ga.)
Nov. 14
Donoho at Tarrant
Piedmont girls at Jacksonville
Weaver at Hokes Bluff
Nov. 15
Jacksonville at Spain Park
Munford at Weaver
Oxford at White Plains
Piedmont girls at Ragland
Westbrook at Faith Christian
Nov. 17
Ashville at Weaver
Donoho at Munford
Talladega at Jacksonville
White Plains at Pell City
Woodland at Glencoe
Nov. 18
Cleburne County at Cedar Bluff
Munford at Gaston
Ragland at Faith Christian
Weaver at White Plains
West End at Glencoe
Woodland at Donoho
Nov. 19
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov. 21
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov. 22
Alexandria at Anniston
Jacksonville at Plainview
Ragland at Ashville
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov. 23
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov. 28
Cleburne County at Faith Christian
Munford at Talladega
Ohatchee at Coosa Christian
Pleasant Valley at Ragland
Nov. 29
Alexandria at Talladega
Etowah at Glencoe
Faith Christian at Spring Garden
Ragland at West End
Ranburne at Cleburne County
Weaver at Westbrook
White Plains at Jacksonville
Nov. 30
Clay Central at Munford, 1 p.m.
Talladega Co. Central at Donoho
Dec. 1
Alexandria at Moody
Ohatchee at Ragland
White Plains at Weaver
Winterboro at Donoho
Dec. 2
Ashville at Pleasant Valley
Donoho at Wellborn
Faith Christian at Winterboro
Glencoe at Westbrook
Ohatchee at Alexandria
White Plains at Cleburne County
Dec. 3
Cherokee County at Alexandria
Dec. 5
Cleburne County at Randolph County
Gadsden City at Jacksonville
Tarrant at Donoho
Weaver at Spring Garden
Wellborn at Pleasant Valley
Dec. 6
Alexandria at Sardis
ASD at Faith Christian
Cleburne County at Woodland
Glencoe at West End
Munford at Ohatchee
Saks at Donoho
Victory Christian at Ragland
White Plains at Anniston
Dec. 7
Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.
Dec. 8
Donoho at Gaylesville
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Piedmont at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Woodland
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.
Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 9
Cleburne County at Munford
Donoho at Faith Christian
Jacksonville at Cherokee County
Lincoln at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Wellborn
Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian
Weaver at Ashville
White Plains at Saks
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.
Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.
Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.
Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.
Dec. 12
Cleburne County at Saks
Hokes Bluff at Ohatchee
Pleasant Valley at Ranburne
Wellborn at Weaver
Dec. 13
Faith Christian at Cleburne County
Glencoe at Alexandria
Jacksonville at Gadsden City
Pleasant Valley at Munford
Talladega Co. Central at Ragland
Weaver at Ohatchee
White Plains at Cherokee County
Dec. 15
Alexandria at Cherokee County
Jacksonville at Talladega
Munford at Handley
Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County
Dec. 16
Alexandria at Southside
Appalachian at Ragland
Donoho at Coosa Christian
Glencoe at Hokes Bluff
Jacksonville at White Plains
Munford at Lincoln
Westbrook at Ohatchee
Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County
Dec. 19
Faith Christian at Wadley
Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley
Munford Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament
Dec. 20
Cleburne County at Jacksonville
Faith Christian at White Plains
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament
Munford Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament
Dec. 21
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament
Dec. 22
Cherokee County at Cleburne County
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament
Dec. 23
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament
Dec. 27
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash
Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Hiram vs. Clay Central, noon
Game 3: Woodland vs. Alexandria, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Vincent vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 1: Ranburne vs. Ohatchee, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Clay Central vs. Faith Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Woodland vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Weaver vs. Cleburne County, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash
Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 5: Ohatchee-Ranburne loser vs. Hiram-Clay Central loser, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Woodland-Alexandria loser vs. Vincent-Cleburne County loser, noon
Game 7: Ohatchee-Ranburne winner vs. Hiram-Clay Central winner, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Woodland-Alexandria winner vs. Vincent-Cleburne County lwinner, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 5: Ranburne-Ohatchee loser vs. Clay Central-Faith Christian loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Woodland-Vincent loser vs. Weaver-Cleburne County loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Ranburne-Ohatchee winner vs. Clay Central, Faith Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Woodland-Vincent winner vs. Weaver-Cleburne County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Glencoe vs. Talladega at Jax State
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash
Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser. 9 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash
Jan. 2
Ohatchee at Westbrook
Jan. 3
Glencoe at Southside
Munford at Wellborn
Ragland at Westbrook
Saks at Weaver
Springville at Jacksonville
Talladega at Alexandria
Winterboro at Faith Christian
Woodland at Pleasant Valley
Jan. 5
Cleburne County at Cherokee County
Donoho at ASD
Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian
Moody at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Hokes Bluff
Pell City at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Cedar Bluff
Ragland at Jefferson Christian
Weaver at Munford
Jan. 6
Handley at Faith Christian
Jacksonville at Alexandria
Ragland at Pleasant Valley
Westbrook at Glencoe
White Plains at Piedmont
Jan. 7
Weaver at Glencoe
Jan. 9
Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.
Donoho at Wadley
Saks at Alexandria
Jan. 10
Alexandria at Glencoe
Anniston at White Plains
Cherokee County at Jacksonville
Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley
Munford at Cleburne County
Ragland at Talladega Co. Central
Weaver at Piedmont
Jan. 11
Munford at Anniston, 4 p.m.
Jan. 12
Faith Christian at Donoho
Ohatchee at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Wellborn
Westbrook at Ragland
Jan. 13
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe
Jacksonville at Cleburne County
Ragland at Victory Christian
Ranburne at Pleasant Valley
Saks at White Plains
Southside at Alexandria
Jan. 14
Calhoun County Tournament
Jan. 16
Ashville at Ragland
Cleburne County at Ranburne
Spring Garden at Donoho
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 17
Jefferson Christian at Ragland
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 18
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 19
ASD at Donoho
Faith Christian at Westbrook
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 20
Handley at Munford
Ragland at Appalachian
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 21
Calhoun County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 23
Cedar Bluff at Pleasant Valley
Clay Central at Cleburne County, 1 p.m.
Westbrook at Weaver
Wellborn at Donoho
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 24
Alexandria at Lincoln
Cherokee County at White Plains
Faith Christian at ASD
Glencoe at Ohatchee
Munford at Pleasant Valley
Wadley at Donoho
Weaver at Wellborn
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 25
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 26
Cleburne County at White Plains
Coosa Christian at Donoho
Ohatchee at Munford
Talladega at Glencoe
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 27
Alexandria at Ohatchee
Glencoe at Faith Christian
Piedmont at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Westbrook
Talladega at Munford
Weaver at Saks
Woodland at Cleburne County
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 28
Ramsay at Jacksonville
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 30
Anniston at Alexandria
Coosa Christian at Ohatchee
Donoho at Winterboro
Faith Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Saks at Cleburne County
Westbrook at Pleasant Valley
Jan. 31
Glencoe at Weaver
Lincoln at White Plains
Munford at Clay Central
Plainview at Jacksonville
Pleasant Valley at Ashville
Randolph County at Cleburne County
Spring Garden at Faith Christian
Feb. 2
Alexandria at Jacksonville
Gaylesville at Donoho
Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee
Wellborn at Munford
West End at Ragland
Feb. 3
Alexandria at Saks
Donoho at Spring Garden
Jacksonville at Oxford
Ragland at Ohatchee
Southside at Glencoe
White Plains at Faith Christian
**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
