2022-23 Calhoun County Basketball

Calhoun Journal

October 4, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules to al.muskewitz@gmail.com



EA SPORTS TODAY 2022-23 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES



Nov. 12

Jacksonville at Berkmar (Ga.)

Nov. 14

Donoho at Tarrant

Piedmont girls at Jacksonville

Weaver at Hokes Bluff

Nov. 15

Jacksonville at Spain Park

Munford at Weaver

Oxford at White Plains

Piedmont girls at Ragland

Westbrook at Faith Christian

Nov. 17

Ashville at Weaver

Donoho at Munford

Talladega at Jacksonville

White Plains at Pell City

Woodland at Glencoe

Nov. 18

Cleburne County at Cedar Bluff

Munford at Gaston

Ragland at Faith Christian

Weaver at White Plains

West End at Glencoe

Woodland at Donoho

Nov. 19

Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 21

Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament

Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament

White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 22

Alexandria at Anniston

Jacksonville at Plainview

Ragland at Ashville

Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament

Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament

White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 23

Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament

Jacksonville girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament

White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 28

Cleburne County at Faith Christian

Munford at Talladega

Ohatchee at Coosa Christian

Pleasant Valley at Ragland

Nov. 29

Alexandria at Talladega

Etowah at Glencoe

Faith Christian at Spring Garden

Ragland at West End

Ranburne at Cleburne County

Weaver at Westbrook

White Plains at Jacksonville

Nov. 30

Clay Central at Munford, 1 p.m.

Talladega Co. Central at Donoho

Dec. 1

Alexandria at Moody

Ohatchee at Ragland

White Plains at Weaver

Winterboro at Donoho

Dec. 2

Ashville at Pleasant Valley

Donoho at Wellborn

Faith Christian at Winterboro

Glencoe at Westbrook

Ohatchee at Alexandria

White Plains at Cleburne County

Dec. 3

Cherokee County at Alexandria

Dec. 5

Cleburne County at Randolph County

Gadsden City at Jacksonville

Tarrant at Donoho

Weaver at Spring Garden

Wellborn at Pleasant Valley

Dec. 6

Alexandria at Sardis

ASD at Faith Christian

Cleburne County at Woodland

Glencoe at West End

Munford at Ohatchee

Saks at Donoho

Victory Christian at Ragland

White Plains at Anniston

Dec. 7

Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8

Donoho at Gaylesville

Ohatchee at Glencoe

Piedmont at Weaver

Pleasant Valley at Woodland

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.

Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 9

Cleburne County at Munford

Donoho at Faith Christian

Jacksonville at Cherokee County

Lincoln at Alexandria

Ohatchee at Wellborn

Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian

Weaver at Ashville

White Plains at Saks

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.

Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.

Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.

Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.

Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.

Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.

Dec. 12

Cleburne County at Saks

Hokes Bluff at Ohatchee

Pleasant Valley at Ranburne

Wellborn at Weaver

Dec. 13

Faith Christian at Cleburne County

Glencoe at Alexandria

Jacksonville at Gadsden City

Pleasant Valley at Munford

Talladega Co. Central at Ragland

Weaver at Ohatchee

White Plains at Cherokee County

Dec. 15

Alexandria at Cherokee County

Jacksonville at Talladega

Munford at Handley

Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County

Dec. 16

Alexandria at Southside

Appalachian at Ragland

Donoho at Coosa Christian

Glencoe at Hokes Bluff

Jacksonville at White Plains

Munford at Lincoln

Westbrook at Ohatchee

Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County

Dec. 19

Faith Christian at Wadley

Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley

Munford Christmas Tournament

Ragland Christmas Tournament

Dec. 20

Cleburne County at Jacksonville

Faith Christian at White Plains

Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Munford Christmas Tournament

Ragland Christmas Tournament

Dec. 21

Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament

Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 22

Cherokee County at Cleburne County

Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament

Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 23

Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament

Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 27

Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament

Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament

Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic

White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic

Girls Games

Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Hiram vs. Clay Central, noon

Game 3: Woodland vs. Alexandria, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Vincent vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.

Boys Games

Game 1: Ranburne vs. Ohatchee, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Clay Central vs. Faith Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Woodland vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Weaver vs. Cleburne County, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament

Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic

Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament

Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic

White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic

Girls Games

Game 5: Ohatchee-Ranburne loser vs. Hiram-Clay Central loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Woodland-Alexandria loser vs. Vincent-Cleburne County loser, noon

Game 7: Ohatchee-Ranburne winner vs. Hiram-Clay Central winner, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Woodland-Alexandria winner vs. Vincent-Cleburne County lwinner, 6 p.m.

Boys Games

Game 5: Ranburne-Ohatchee loser vs. Clay Central-Faith Christian loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Woodland-Vincent loser vs. Weaver-Cleburne County loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Ranburne-Ohatchee winner vs. Clay Central, Faith Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Woodland-Vincent winner vs. Weaver-Cleburne County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Glencoe vs. Talladega at Jax State

Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament

Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic

Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament

Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic

White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic

Girls Games

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser. 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys Games

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Jan. 2

Ohatchee at Westbrook

Jan. 3

Glencoe at Southside

Munford at Wellborn

Ragland at Westbrook

Saks at Weaver

Springville at Jacksonville

Talladega at Alexandria

Winterboro at Faith Christian

Woodland at Pleasant Valley

Jan. 5

Cleburne County at Cherokee County

Donoho at ASD

Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian

Moody at Alexandria

Ohatchee at Hokes Bluff

Pell City at White Plains

Pleasant Valley at Cedar Bluff

Ragland at Jefferson Christian

Weaver at Munford

Jan. 6

Handley at Faith Christian

Jacksonville at Alexandria

Ragland at Pleasant Valley

Westbrook at Glencoe

White Plains at Piedmont

Jan. 7

Weaver at Glencoe

Jan. 9

Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.

Donoho at Wadley

Saks at Alexandria

Jan. 10

Alexandria at Glencoe

Anniston at White Plains

Cherokee County at Jacksonville

Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley

Munford at Cleburne County

Ragland at Talladega Co. Central

Weaver at Piedmont

Jan. 11

Munford at Anniston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12

Faith Christian at Donoho

Ohatchee at Weaver

Pleasant Valley at Wellborn

Westbrook at Ragland

Jan. 13

Hokes Bluff at Glencoe

Jacksonville at Cleburne County

Ragland at Victory Christian

Ranburne at Pleasant Valley

Saks at White Plains

Southside at Alexandria

Jan. 14

Calhoun County Tournament

Jan. 16

Ashville at Ragland

Cleburne County at Ranburne

Spring Garden at Donoho

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 17

Jefferson Christian at Ragland

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 18

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 19

ASD at Donoho

Faith Christian at Westbrook

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 20

Handley at Munford

Ragland at Appalachian

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 21

Calhoun County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 23

Cedar Bluff at Pleasant Valley

Clay Central at Cleburne County, 1 p.m.

Westbrook at Weaver

Wellborn at Donoho

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 24

Alexandria at Lincoln

Cherokee County at White Plains

Faith Christian at ASD

Glencoe at Ohatchee

Munford at Pleasant Valley

Wadley at Donoho

Weaver at Wellborn

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 25

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 26

Cleburne County at White Plains

Coosa Christian at Donoho

Ohatchee at Munford

Talladega at Glencoe

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 27

Alexandria at Ohatchee

Glencoe at Faith Christian

Piedmont at White Plains

Pleasant Valley at Westbrook

Talladega at Munford

Weaver at Saks

Woodland at Cleburne County

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 28

Ramsay at Jacksonville

St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 30

Anniston at Alexandria

Coosa Christian at Ohatchee

Donoho at Winterboro

Faith Christian at Jacksonville Christian

Saks at Cleburne County

Westbrook at Pleasant Valley

Jan. 31

Glencoe at Weaver

Lincoln at White Plains

Munford at Clay Central

Plainview at Jacksonville

Pleasant Valley at Ashville

Randolph County at Cleburne County

Spring Garden at Faith Christian

Feb. 2

Alexandria at Jacksonville

Gaylesville at Donoho

Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee

Wellborn at Munford

West End at Ragland

Feb. 3

Alexandria at Saks

Donoho at Spring Garden

Jacksonville at Oxford

Ragland at Ohatchee

Southside at Glencoe

White Plains at Faith Christian

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE