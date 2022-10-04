ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

2022-23 Calhoun County Basketball

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8k8j_0iLjtPmN00
Calhoun Journal

October 4, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules to al.muskewitz@gmail.com

EA SPORTS TODAY 2022-23 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

Nov. 12
Jacksonville at Berkmar (Ga.)

Nov. 14
Donoho at Tarrant
Piedmont girls at Jacksonville
Weaver at Hokes Bluff

Nov. 15
Jacksonville at Spain Park
Munford at Weaver
Oxford at White Plains
Piedmont girls at Ragland
Westbrook at Faith Christian

Nov. 17
Ashville at Weaver
Donoho at Munford
Talladega at Jacksonville
White Plains at Pell City
Woodland at Glencoe

Nov. 18
Cleburne County at Cedar Bluff
Munford at Gaston
Ragland at Faith Christian
Weaver at White Plains
West End at Glencoe
Woodland at Donoho

Nov. 19
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 21
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 22
Alexandria at Anniston
Jacksonville at Plainview
Ragland at Ashville
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville, Ohatchee girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 23
Faith, Weaver, Ft. Payne in Glencoe Boys Thanksgiving Tournament
Jacksonville  girls in Champions Thanksgiving Tournament
White Plains in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 28
Cleburne County at Faith Christian
Munford at Talladega
Ohatchee at Coosa Christian
Pleasant Valley at Ragland

Nov. 29
Alexandria at Talladega
Etowah at Glencoe
Faith Christian at Spring Garden
Ragland at West End
Ranburne at Cleburne County
Weaver at Westbrook
White Plains at Jacksonville

Nov. 30
Clay Central at Munford, 1 p.m.
Talladega Co. Central at Donoho

Dec. 1
Alexandria at Moody
Ohatchee at Ragland
White Plains at Weaver
Winterboro at Donoho

Dec. 2
Ashville at Pleasant Valley
Donoho at Wellborn
Faith Christian at Winterboro
Glencoe at Westbrook
Ohatchee at Alexandria
White Plains at Cleburne County

Dec. 3
Cherokee County at Alexandria

Dec. 5
Cleburne County at Randolph County
Gadsden City at Jacksonville
Tarrant at Donoho
Weaver at Spring Garden
Wellborn at Pleasant Valley

Dec. 6
Alexandria at Sardis
ASD at Faith Christian
Cleburne County at Woodland
Glencoe at West End
Munford at Ohatchee
Saks at Donoho
Victory Christian at Ragland
White Plains at Anniston

Dec. 7
Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8
Donoho at Gaylesville
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Piedmont at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Woodland

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.
Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 9
Cleburne County at Munford
Donoho at Faith Christian
Jacksonville at Cherokee County
Lincoln at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Wellborn
Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian
Weaver at Ashville
White Plains at Saks

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.
Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.
Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.
Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.

Dec. 12
Cleburne County at Saks
Hokes Bluff at Ohatchee
Pleasant Valley at Ranburne
Wellborn at Weaver

Dec. 13
Faith Christian at Cleburne County
Glencoe at Alexandria
Jacksonville at Gadsden City
Pleasant Valley at Munford
Talladega Co. Central at Ragland
Weaver at Ohatchee
White Plains at Cherokee County

Dec. 15
Alexandria at Cherokee County
Jacksonville at Talladega
Munford at Handley
Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County

Dec. 16
Alexandria at Southside
Appalachian at Ragland
Donoho at Coosa Christian
Glencoe at Hokes Bluff
Jacksonville at White Plains
Munford at Lincoln
Westbrook at Ohatchee
Tri-County Tournament at Randolph County

Dec. 19
Faith Christian at Wadley
Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley
Munford Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament

Dec. 20
Cleburne County at Jacksonville
Faith Christian at White Plains
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament
Munford Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament

Dec. 21
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 22
Cherokee County at Cleburne County
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 23
Alexandria in Champions Boys Christmas Tournament
Glencoe in Ft. Payne Christmas Tournament

Dec. 27
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Hiram vs. Clay Central, noon
Game 3: Woodland vs. Alexandria, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Vincent vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 1: Ranburne vs. Ohatchee, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Clay Central vs. Faith Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Woodland vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Weaver vs. Cleburne County, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 5: Ohatchee-Ranburne loser vs. Hiram-Clay Central loser, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Woodland-Alexandria loser vs. Vincent-Cleburne County loser, noon
Game 7: Ohatchee-Ranburne winner vs. Hiram-Clay Central winner, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Woodland-Alexandria winner vs. Vincent-Cleburne County lwinner, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 5: Ranburne-Ohatchee loser vs. Clay Central-Faith Christian loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Woodland-Vincent loser vs. Weaver-Cleburne County loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Ranburne-Ohatchee winner vs. Clay Central, Faith Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Woodland-Vincent winner vs. Weaver-Cleburne County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29
Glencoe vs. Talladega at Jax State
Alexandria in Guntersville Christmas Tournament
Glencoe, Shelby County, Wadley in Comer Christmas Classic
Jacksonville girls in Pell City Christmas Tournament
Jacksonville in Huntsville City Classic
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Cleburne County Holiday Hoops Classic
Girls Games
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser. 9 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30
White Plains in Sandestin Hilton Beach Bash

Jan. 2
Ohatchee at Westbrook

Jan. 3
Glencoe at Southside
Munford at Wellborn
Ragland at Westbrook
Saks at Weaver
Springville at Jacksonville
Talladega at Alexandria
Winterboro at Faith Christian
Woodland at Pleasant Valley

Jan. 5
Cleburne County at Cherokee County
Donoho at ASD
Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian
Moody at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Hokes Bluff
Pell City at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Cedar Bluff
Ragland at Jefferson Christian
Weaver at Munford

Jan. 6
Handley at Faith Christian
Jacksonville at Alexandria
Ragland at Pleasant Valley
Westbrook at Glencoe
White Plains at Piedmont

Jan. 7
Weaver at Glencoe

Jan. 9
Cleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.
Donoho at Wadley
Saks at Alexandria

Jan. 10
Alexandria at Glencoe
Anniston at White Plains
Cherokee County at Jacksonville
Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley
Munford at Cleburne County
Ragland at Talladega Co. Central
Weaver at Piedmont

Jan. 11
Munford at Anniston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12
Faith Christian at Donoho
Ohatchee at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Wellborn
Westbrook at Ragland

Jan. 13
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe
Jacksonville at Cleburne County
Ragland at Victory Christian
Ranburne at Pleasant Valley
Saks at White Plains
Southside at Alexandria

Jan. 14
Calhoun County Tournament

Jan. 16
Ashville at Ragland
Cleburne County at Ranburne
Spring Garden at Donoho
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 17
Jefferson Christian at Ragland
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 18
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 19
ASD at Donoho
Faith Christian at Westbrook
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 20
Handley at Munford
Ragland at Appalachian
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament at Glencoe
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 21
Calhoun County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament

Jan. 23
Cedar Bluff at Pleasant Valley
Clay Central at Cleburne County, 1 p.m.
Westbrook at Weaver
Wellborn at Donoho
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 24
Alexandria at Lincoln
Cherokee County at White Plains
Faith Christian at ASD
Glencoe at Ohatchee
Munford at Pleasant Valley
Wadley at Donoho
Weaver at Wellborn
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 25
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 26
Cleburne County at White Plains
Coosa Christian at Donoho
Ohatchee at Munford
Talladega at Glencoe
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 27
Alexandria at Ohatchee
Glencoe at Faith Christian
Piedmont at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Westbrook
Talladega at Munford
Weaver at Saks
Woodland at Cleburne County
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 28
Ramsay at Jacksonville
St. Clair County Tournament

Jan. 30
Anniston at Alexandria
Coosa Christian at Ohatchee
Donoho at Winterboro
Faith Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Saks at Cleburne County
Westbrook at Pleasant Valley

Jan. 31
Glencoe at Weaver
Lincoln at White Plains
Munford at Clay Central
Plainview at Jacksonville
Pleasant Valley at Ashville
Randolph County at Cleburne County
Spring Garden at Faith Christian

Feb. 2
Alexandria at Jacksonville
Gaylesville at Donoho
Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee
Wellborn at Munford
West End at Ragland

Feb. 3
Alexandria at Saks
Donoho at Spring Garden
Jacksonville at Oxford
Ragland at Ohatchee
Southside at Glencoe
White Plains at Faith Christian

Calhoun Journal

Wild South

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 15th the Anniston Museum and Gardens, JSU Field School, and Little River Canyon will present Wild South from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Learn about the amazing diversity of animals that are native to the southeastern United States, specifically Alabama and Georgia! Meet some notorious endangered species and learn about ongoing conservation efforts.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman

Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building

The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
