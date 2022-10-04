ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much would Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run baseball be worth?

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge could make history this week in Arlington by hitting just one more home run, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year record.

Judge and the Yankees are ending their regular MLB season by playing the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday. A double header is Tuesday at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field, and the final game is Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

The Yankees slugger is just one home run from breaking Maris’ record of 61 home runs hit by an American League player in a single season. Maris set the record in 1961 and the closest a player has ever gotten before Judge was Alex Rodriguez on the 2002 Texas Rangers with 57 home runs.

If Judge does crack one out of the park, that ball will be a historic piece of baseball history and worth a whole lot of money on the open market, said Scott Mann, owner at American Dreams Sportscards in Haltom City.

“It’s hard to really say, but I would assume a ball like that would bring in half a million dollars at least,” Mann said.

A big score

If the ball was to make it into the open market, the price would be determined on the collector buying it.

Mann estimates that Judge’s home run ball could rake in $500,000 at the minimum, but could end up going even higher depending on who’s buying it. It’s not out of the question that the ball could possibly be even sold for around $2 million, Mann said.

Sports memorabilia prices fluctuate on the collector, for example Mann recalls when a Luka Dončić rookie card sold for $4.6 million to a collector in 2021 . The card of the Dallas Mavericks superstar made headlines as the most expensive NBA card in history, before a Lebron James card was sold later that year for $5.2 million.

However, despite all the financial estimates, it all remains to be seen if Judge can knock another out of the park in these last few games.

All eyes on Judge

If Judge does hit a home run at Globe Life Field, it will be a race to see who can get the ball.

Mann isn’t quite sure what he would do if he was the one to catch the record-breaking home run. The noble thing to do would be to give it back to Judge and the Yankees and be done with it, Mann said.

Normally when a player hits a home run the ball is up for the taking to whoever can catch it or wrestle it away from other fans, Mann said. Either way, he still isn’t quite sure what he would do.

“Man, that’s a tough one,” he said. “I mean, that’s a tough question right here.”

However, Mann is sure about one thing in regards to Judge’s historic season. The Yankees slugger will hit another homer to break the record.

“I think he’s gonna break the record only because of the universe and all the vibes that are being sent out,” Mann said. “I just think it’s going to happen for some reason.”

