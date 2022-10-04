Read full article on original website
District 7 Candidates Discuss Priorities
A previous City Councilman and a business owner are campaigning to see who will take the Christian County District 7 seat on Fiscal Court. Dave Fernandez and Russ Guffey participated in the League of Women Voters Forums Thursday night. Fernandez says the one issue he has heard about is flooding.
District 3 Candidates Debate
Roads, population growth, and ecomonic development are all topics of discussion for the two men running for Christian County Fiscal Court’s District 3 seat. Magistrate Mark Cansler says infrastructure work in the county is always ongoing. Challenger George Barnett says Christian County has become stagnant and he wants to...
Candidates From District 5 And 8 Answer Questions
Though their opponents did not show, candidates for Christian County Fiscal Court were allowed to answer questions at the Thursday night League of Women Voters Forum. District 5 Magistrate Rich Liebe says the pandemic led to one good thing for Christian County – broadband. He adds his priorities center...
Sicari announces retirement, city council approves municipal orders
Hopkinsville Solid Waste General Manager Tony Sicari announced his retirement at Tuesday evening’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, and council approved several municipal orders. Sicari has served as general manager since 2011, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says his service to Hopkinsville began long before that, and he’s seen to many...
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
Ernie Baker Named General Manager Of Load Covering Solutions
A Cadiz man has been selected as the general manager at a new manufacturing facility that will be opening in Trigg County on December 1st. Load Covering Solutions announced Ernie Baker has been hired as part of its new U.S. Team for the facility that will be located at 715 North Rocky Ridge Road. Company officials said Baker was chosen for his extensive manufacturing and management experience, his knowledge of the Cadiz community, and his desire to make Load Covering Solutions one of the best places to work.
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
Water Park And Landlord/Tenant Ordinance Among Topics At Ward 9 Debate
Candidates for the Hopkinsville City Council Ward 9 seat do not agree on the Tie Breaker Aquatic Center. Challenger Jaime Lienberger says her priorities would include devesting the city of the water park. Councilwoman Patricia Bell says she is proud of her decision to back the water park and give...
Cadiz City Council Approves Tenure Bonuses For Employees
The City of Cadiz will be adding longevity pay to its list of benefits. Tuesday night, City Council voted to approve the years of service bonus. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says money is to encourage employees to stay with the city. The longevity pay will be based on five year...
Cathi and Joe Maynard presented with Veteran Community Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local veteran business owners and philanthropists Cathi and Joe Maynard recently received the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition Veteran Community Award in recognition of their passion, unconditional commitment, and enduring dedicated service to the veteran community. The award was presented during the “Surviving to Thriving Post Pandemic...
Former Trigg Deputy Comments On Sandbrink-Kent Terminations
Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff Mike Manzanares is substantiating Sheriff Acree’s claim regarding the termination of former Chief Deputy Mike Sandbrink and Deputy Michelle Kent. Manzanares was working as a deputy the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department when Sandbrink and Kent were placed on paid administrative leave. Sandbrink’s and Kent’s...
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
Gary Hodge, 78, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 78 year old Gary Dennis Hodge of Cadiz will be held Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 at East Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at East Cadiz Baptist...
Virginia Rittenberry, 84, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 84-year old Virginia Ann Rittenberry, of Hopkinsville, will be private. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Michael Yates of Hopkinsville, KY and Kenneth (Mertie) Yates of Bowling Green, KY; her stepdaughter: Sherry Moore of Hopkinsville, KY; her grandchildren: Kyle Yates, Kevin Yates, Steven Yates, Misty Bone, Jennifer Pryor, Heather Yates, and April Martin; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Local credit union liquidated, members try to figure out what to do with loans
PADUCAH — It’s a dilemma that will put some people in a bind. A local federal credit union was recently liquidated. Now, some of its previous members are scrambling to learn what to do with their loans. The National Credit Union Administration Board liquidated the Paducah Teachers Federal...
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
