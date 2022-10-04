Read full article on original website
Related
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
Pictured in 1915 is the Wright Motor Company, a Ford dealer, in Guin. It was opened in 1913, and closed in 1933. President of the company was Robert Raymond Wright Sr., a native of Calhoun County, Ala., who also remembered selling his Model T in 1913 to Ivy Thompson, mail carrier of the Star Route from Guin to Hamilton. According to Wright, the title of the owner of the first car in Guin was Gus Hallmark, who purchased one in Birmingham one month before Wright opened his business.
myjrpaper.com
Three truck crash in Hamilton
HAMILTON — A three pickup truck car wreck caused one individual to be air lifted to Tupelo, Miss. on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 23, in Hamilton. According to Hamilton Police Officer Tyler Norton, near Bexar Avenue West and Chestnut Circle, a pickup truck came to a sudden stop, causing the truck behind him to come to a stop. Norton stated the third truck involved saw the two trucks too late and was unable to avoid the collision that ensued.
myjrpaper.com
Pay scale talks cause uproar at commission
HAMILTON — Marion County budget discussions for the Marion County Commission nearly unraveled into a shouting match when the discussion of a new pay scale was presented. The meeting took place during a work session meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Present during the...
myjrpaper.com
Tigers fall prey to Hubbertville Lions
HUBBERTVILLE — The Brilliant Tigers lost to the Hubbertville Lions 42-8 on Friday, Sept. 30, but managed to break their scoreless streak. The Lions scored 36 points in the first three quarters, before the Lions managed to score a touchdown and 2 point conversion on a 23 yard run in the fourth quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myjrpaper.com
Aggies snap losing streak against Curry
JASPER — The Hamilton Aggies were finally able to end their losing streak with a big win against the Curry Yellow Jackets in Jasper Friday, Sept. 30, with a score of 40-24 Hamilton opened the scoring and scored 16 points in the first quarter of the game. They continued...
Comments / 0