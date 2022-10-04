ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Ottwell, Siatos Qualify For State, First For Alton Since 2002, While Tigers Tie For Second And Advance As Team

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
edglentoday.com

Madison County Girls Cross Country Results Summary

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022. Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Hines Joins SIUE Women's Basketball Staff

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced Tuesday that Jaylen Hines, a native of Clinton, Maryland, has been named graduate assistant of women's basketball. "Jaylen's playing experience as a student athlete will be a great addition to our staff," said Smith. "She's eager to learn,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash

A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
HAMEL, IL
edglentoday.com

Future Teachers Gather for Inspiring Career Conference at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) along with The Madison County Career and Technical Education System provided a free conference to local high school students who are interested in the teaching profession. SIUE welcomed more than 100 high school students from...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

The Gori Law Firm Announces Chad Mooney As Firm’s Newest Attorney

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced that Chad Mooney has joined the firm’s Edwardsville location as the newest attorney. Mooney’s primary area of practice is mass tort litigation, and he looks forward to joining the Gori Law team. Mooney received his Bachelor of Arts at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

