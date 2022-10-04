Ottwell, Siatos Qualify For State, First For Alton Since 2002, While Tigers Tie For Second And Advance As Team

Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Dacus Scores In First Half, But Panthers Rally In Second To Defeat Edwardsville 2-1 In Southwestern Conference Soccer Match
EDWARDSVILLE - Tyler Dacus scored a brilliant goal in the first half, but O'Fallon rallied in the second half to score twice and take a 2-1 decision over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium. It was the first time the Panthers had come...
edglentoday.com
Hyten Shoots 75 To Become State Qualifier As Bulldogs Fourth, Explorers Finish Sixth, Griffins Eighth In 1A Girls Golf Sectional
SALEM - Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten shot a two-over-par 75 to become the Riverbender.com's only area qualifier for the Class 1A IHSA girls golf state tournament as Marquette Catholic came in sixth and the Griffins finished eighth in the sectional Monday at the Salem Country Club. Mt. Carmel won...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Girls Cross Country Results Summary
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022. Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana.
edglentoday.com
Hines Joins SIUE Women's Basketball Staff
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced Tuesday that Jaylen Hines, a native of Clinton, Maryland, has been named graduate assistant of women's basketball. "Jaylen's playing experience as a student athlete will be a great addition to our staff," said Smith. "She's eager to learn,...
chicagostarmedia.com
See who turned out at the final regular season home game of 2022!
See who came out to the see the Cardinals take on the Pirates and to say their final goodbyes to Yadi and Albert! Photos from the St. Louis Photo Party Roamer at the St. Louis Cardinals game on October 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content...
recordpatriot.com
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
edglentoday.com
EHS Shines In Mad Co. Cross Country Meet – Sweep Top 5 Spots In Girls Large Schools Meet, While Perfuli Tops Large School’s Boys Leaderboard
COLLINSVILLE – The course behind Collinsville High School is a tough one, but that didn’t slow down the visiting Tigers. They took to the hilly and windy course Tuesday afternoon and dominated the large school standings. The girls came in first with a combined time of 1:38:24 as...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
edglentoday.com
Community Invited To Help Plan For The Future Of Edwardsville School District #7
The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 is launching an effort to bring the entire D7 community together to develop goals and priorities to improve its schools. ENGAGE District 7, created as part of the implementation of District 7’s strategic plan, is a team of district employees and stakeholders.
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
KMOV
Exclusive: Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Finding a path forward that keeps Rosati-Kain High School open has now become a new mission for the family, students, staff and alumni that have carried on this catholic institution’s more-than-100-year-old legacy. “We have students that cherish the diversity, the individuality, their commitment to social...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
edglentoday.com
Future Teachers Gather for Inspiring Career Conference at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) along with The Madison County Career and Technical Education System provided a free conference to local high school students who are interested in the teaching profession. SIUE welcomed more than 100 high school students from...
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
edglentoday.com
The Gori Law Firm Announces Chad Mooney As Firm’s Newest Attorney
EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced that Chad Mooney has joined the firm’s Edwardsville location as the newest attorney. Mooney’s primary area of practice is mass tort litigation, and he looks forward to joining the Gori Law team. Mooney received his Bachelor of Arts at...
KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
