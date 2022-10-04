Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Tom Brady Reportedly Makes Big Decision Amid Divorce Rumors
It was reported on Tuesday that Gisele Bundchen hired a divorce attorney. Then, on Wednesday, People announced that Tom Brady got a divorce attorney for himself. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. According to multiple outlets, Brady and Bundchen had...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Russell Wilson vs. Matt Ryan Tonight
NFL fans have been treated to several incredible Thursday night games so far this season. There was bound to be a boring battle eventually. Tonight's Broncos vs. Colts game is a snooze-fest; and it's only the first quarter. Russell Wilson can't stop running into sacks. Matt Ryan can't ...
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady
Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
Tom Brady Has 3 Kids From 2 Relationships—Meet His Blended Family
Whether you’re a fan of him or not, there’s no doubt Tom Brady’s kids are some of the cutest in the NFL. Brady, who holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shares three kids with his wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan, an actress best known for her role on Blue Bloods, dated Brady from 2004 to 2006. Moynahan’s representative confirmed their split to People, telling the magazine that the two broke up “amicably.” “[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We...
Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday
With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend. Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow...
Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring
We've learned this year that Tom Brady is so eager to keep playing football that he would literally put his own marriage at risk for the opportunity. While that may seem baffling to most people, Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that...
Report reveals how Tom Brady & Gisele can save marriage
The marriage between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to be on life support as both parties have hired divorce attorneys and Gisele recently stopped wearing her wedding ring, but apparently, there is still one way for the couple to mend their relationship. According...
