Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot vegan restaurant are both replicating southward with new locations set to open next year in San Diego's Carlsbad. Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot plant-based restaurant are the latest concepts to sign on to install within the under-renovation The Cottages on Roosevelt property in Carlsbad, which consists of three distinct cottage buildings ranging from 907-982 square-feet of space with 2,000 square-feet of shared outdoor seating. Also opening in the compound is a new location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream, as well as a cafe from Oceanside-based Revolution Roasters.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO