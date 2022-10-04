Read full article on original website
Coast News
Lancer Day Parade celebrates CHS
CARLSBAD — Teenagers in Carlsbad have been building Lancer Day floats, electing homecoming queens and marching in the Lancer Day Parade for almost as long as Carlsbad High School has existed. Dedicated in 1957, the high school graduated its first class in 1958 and celebrated its first Lancer Day...
sandiegocountynews.com
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
Coast News
Meet Barb Grice, Executive Director of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum
Barb Grice’s family is engrained in the history of Encinitas. Her dad, Bob Grice, was a descendent of Encinitas pioneers. When his great-grandparents arrived with their family in 1883, they doubled the population of Encinitas from 11 to 22! He was born years later, in 1920, in the same ranch house as his mother, on a hilltop property that now is part of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.
Coast News
Pacific Ridge Open House, Oct. 22
At Pacific Ridge, students in grades 6 – 12 are equipped and inspired to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. They learn to confidently approach new ideas, ask the right questions, and think beyond what’s in front of them to make connections and find their path.
pacificsandiego.com
The Gärten opens in Bay Park
The Gärten, an outdoor beer and wine garden that brings together four local businesses, will hold its grand opening this weekend in Bay Park. The 2,500-square-foot shared vendor space is a collaboration between next-door neighbors Lost Cause Meadery and Deft Brewing, as well as Pizza Cassette and Oddish Wine. Designed in the style of a German biergarten, the project features communal tables and will offer live music and entertainment more than 150 nights each year.
fox5sandiego.com
Shuck Oysters with Ashley in Carlsbad
Have you heard of the Carlsbad Aquafarm in North County? The lagoon is crucial to keeping waterways clean and it the perfect place for your next adventure. You can tour the farm and then shuck your own fresh oysters to eat.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
oceansidechamber.com
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has a new ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Oceanside, CA
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream takes place on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am to 4:30 pm. Entertainment, prizes and drawings, face painting, balloon artists and VIP guest presenters will all be part of the celebration. The store will be open for regular store hours.
sandiegoville.com
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer And The Plot Vegan Restaurant To Replicate In
Oceanside's Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot vegan restaurant are both replicating southward with new locations set to open next year in San Diego's Carlsbad. Shootz Fish & Beer and The Plot plant-based restaurant are the latest concepts to sign on to install within the under-renovation The Cottages on Roosevelt property in Carlsbad, which consists of three distinct cottage buildings ranging from 907-982 square-feet of space with 2,000 square-feet of shared outdoor seating. Also opening in the compound is a new location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream, as well as a cafe from Oceanside-based Revolution Roasters.
Coast News
Top vegan cookie company relies on Cox Business to bring in the dough
In 2015, San Diegan Maya Madsen had two kids in college and started a “side hustle” making plant- based vegan cookies to help pay for their expenses. She ventured out to local farmers markets and community events, and by 2020, Maya’s Cookies had grown in popularity and Madsen was ready to open her first retail location in central San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach
Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
Coast News
Goodguys: ‘America’s favorite car show’ returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds
Goodguys — “America’s Favorite Car Show” — returned to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the second time this year, on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, complete with a new name: the 1st Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals, presented by BASF. While much had remained the same,...
New mental health clinic aimed at serving veterans and active-duty service members opens in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new mental health clinic just opened in Oceanside to serve post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The clinic is part of the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), and it was chosen because of its proximity to Camp Pendleton. A ceremony Wednesday morning celebrated the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Castle’s Labs has cannabis plants like trees
Kurt Castle, founder and creator of Castle’s Labs, creates products that help with all sorts of flora and fauna management. His Plant Magic is “an organic probiotic spray that promotes bigger, healthier, chemical and pesticide free plants. It’s great for cannabis, because it increases terpenes and trichomes, and it ups the yield by at least an ounce. It makes bigger healthier leaves, and more developed, tastier buds.” He also says that it’s a GRAS product, which means it’s Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
What’s Happening with Lowes?
In 2018, the Lowe’s near Aliso Viejo Town Center shut down business for good. It came as a surprise for many shoppers who enjoyed its proximity to their homes. It resided on the corner of Enterprise and Aliso Creek Road, right across the street from the movie theater. There...
Coast News
Oceanside increases Measure X spending on downtown security project
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside will use additional Measure X funds this year for several public safety improvements, including a new pilot project aiming to provide a higher security presence downtown. The Oceanside City Council approved several updates to this year’s Measure X spending plan during its Sept...
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
