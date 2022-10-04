Hyten Shoots 75 To Become State Qualifier As Bulldogs Fourth, Explorers Finish Sixth, Griffins Eighth In 1A Girls Golf Sectional

Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson Tied for Lead In IHSA State 2A Girls Golf Tourney, Sarah Hyten Advances In 1A
DECATUR - Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson is tied for the lead in the Class 2A State Girls Golf Tournament, while Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten made the cut in Class 1A in Decatur. Johnson is tied for the lead with Kayla Sayyalinh of Rockford Guilford, with each shooting a two-under-par 70,...
edglentoday.com
Three Tigers, Two Redbirds Advance In Class 3A Boys State Golf Tournament
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Both Edwardsville and Alton's boys' representatives also made the final day in the IHSA state golf tournament, being played in the Bloomington-Normal area. In Class 3A at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, the Tigers will have three golfers advance to the final round, as Mason Lewis...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Meet Lancers On Homecoming, Redbirds Go Against Flyers, Riverbender.Com Week Seven Feature Game Pits Triad Against Jersey
Edwardsville plays against Belleville East in both its homecoming and Senior Night game, Alton travels to East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game and Riverbender.com's feature game of the week pits Triad going to Snyders Sports Complex to meet Jersey in as the 2022 football season goes into the home stretch in week seven.
edglentoday.com
Curry Scores Twice In Both OTs, Missed Two-Point Conversion Pass Gives Tigers 28-27 Double OT Homecoming Win Over Lancers
EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Jake Curry ran for two touchdowns in both overtime rounds and a missed two-point conversion pass from Darron Millender, Jr. to Justin Spears went incomplete as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in a big Southwestern Conference tilt 28-27 in double overtime Friday night at Tiger Stadium. It was...
edglentoday.com
Triad at Jerseyville Football 10-7-22
The Panthers host the Knights in Jerseyville.
edglentoday.com
Jerseyville vs Triad Halftime Performance 10-7-22
The Panther band performed at halftime during the football game vs. Triad.
KMOV
Exclusive: Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Finding a path forward that keeps Rosati-Kain High School open has now become a new mission for the family, students, staff and alumni that have carried on this catholic institution’s more-than-100-year-old legacy. “We have students that cherish the diversity, the individuality, their commitment to social...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
