Keystone College selected as one of the nation’s top schools for veterans

Keystone College has been included among a group of colleges and universities that are doing the most to educate and serve our nation’s veterans.

Keystone has been listed as a school which is “Best for Vets” by Military Times Magazine, a national publication which serves veterans and active military members.

Keystone’s selection was compiled through the magazine’s extensive research to determine those schools which best serve veterans, their family members, and dependents through educational opportunities, financial assistance, and services.

“Throughout our history, Keystone has been especially attentive to providing a quality education to the men and women who have served our nation,” said Keystone College Interim President John F. Pullo, Sr. “For that reason, we are once again honored to be included as a top school for veterans by Military Times Magazine.”

In previous years, Keystone has also been listed as a top school for veterans by other national military and veterans publications. Founded in 1868, with a commitment to providing an education to Civil War veterans and their families, Keystone is home to the Elmer Hawk ’48 Veterans Center. The Center is now the East Coast home for Veterans Stand Together, a national non-profit organization dedicated to veterans’ advocacy and support and is also the home of the Keystone Armed Services Club.

The Veterans Center offers a comfortable and convenient meeting place for this special group of Keystone students who have given so much to their country. Students can meet with each other, complete their school assignments, or simply relax, read, visit with friends and family members, or watch television while waiting for their next class.

Recognized as one of the best educational values in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Keystone offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree options in liberal arts and science-based programs in business, communications, education, natural science, environmental science, and social sciences. Located 15 minutes from Scranton, Pa. and two hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Keystone is known for small class sizes and individual attention focused on student success through internships, research, and community involvement.