Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
Construction on downtown Spokane overpass causing large traffic backups
WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.
I-90 near Liberty Lake reopens after truck carrying excavator rolled over after hitting overpass
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Road reopened after a collision that blocked both lanes on westbound I-90 close to Liberty Lake. According to the District 4 PIO, an excavator being carried on a truck with a trailer struck an overpass, causing the vehicle to roll. The crash has caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greenacres to close.
Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards
The Spokane Valley Fire Department quickly put out a lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards on Friday. Right now, an investigation into what started it is underway.
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road
A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
Two Additional Livestock Depredations Caused by Wolves Reported in Northeast Washington
STEVENS COUNTY - Since September 30, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed two livestock depredations attributed to wolves in the Leadpoint and Smackout Pack Territories located in Stevens County. Leadpoint Pack. On September 30, WDFW staff were called to investigate injuries to a cow and calf in...
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Spokane Police arrest 5 suspects in Franklin Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives made five arrests related to the shooting that killed one person and injured three others at Franklin Park in late August. Spokane law enforcement arrested five suspects at various locations throughout the city on Thursday. SPD arrested Landen J. Galbreath, Malachi I. Cook, and Nigel I. Neal, all 18 years old. The three are charged with...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
