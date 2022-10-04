ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loon Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Loon Lake, WA
County
Stevens County, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road

A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
OLDTOWN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Roundabout#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KHQ Right Now

Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run

OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
OLDTOWN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
COLBERT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest 5 suspects in Franklin Park shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives made five arrests related to the shooting that killed one person and injured three others at Franklin Park in late August. Spokane law enforcement arrested five suspects at various locations throughout the city on Thursday. SPD arrested Landen J. Galbreath, Malachi I. Cook, and Nigel I. Neal, all 18 years old. The three are charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy