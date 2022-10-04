Montana State's Camila Noe, Ben Perrin sweep Big Sky cross country athlete of week awards

BOZEMAN — The Idaho State football team doesn’t have to dig deep for incentives to win Saturday’s game at Montana State. ISU fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky Conference play after a spirited home loss to No. 3 Montana last week. The Bengals are 10-31-1 against MSU in Bozeman, including a 27-9 defeat on Oct. 23, 2021. That was the first game against MSU for ISU defensive line coach Byron Hout and defensive back Tylor Bohannon, who both were Bobcats before joining the Bengals. ISU wide receiver Christian Fredericksen will face his brother, MSU freshman linebacker Logan Fredericksen, for the first time on Saturday.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO