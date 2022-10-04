Montana State's Camila Noe, Ben Perrin sweep Big Sky cross country athlete of week awards

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Idaho State at Montana State
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Charlie Ragle. Record: 0-5 Year: 1st. Before being hired by...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Idaho State at No. 4 Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Idaho State football team doesn’t have to dig deep for incentives to win Saturday’s game at Montana State. ISU fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky Conference play after a spirited home loss to No. 3 Montana last week. The Bengals are 10-31-1 against MSU in Bozeman, including a 27-9 defeat on Oct. 23, 2021. That was the first game against MSU for ISU defensive line coach Byron Hout and defensive back Tylor Bohannon, who both were Bobcats before joining the Bengals. ISU wide receiver Christian Fredericksen will face his brother, MSU freshman linebacker Logan Fredericksen, for the first time on Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
406mtsports.com
'Everything lined up': Montana State football gets commitment from Taki Uluilakepa
BOZEMAN — Taki Uluilakepa will become the newest member of the Brotherly Bobcats. Uluilakepa announced his commitment to the Montana State football team this past Saturday. The defensive back from Utah is the younger brother of Bobcats starting “Mike” linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who is on a team with four other groups of brothers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
406mtsports.com
How Montana State's Clevan Thomas Jr. seized opportunity with touchdown against UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Once again, the Montana State football team had to stop the bleeding. Not only had UC Davis scored a touchdown on a pass from running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr., the Aggies had also run a fake extra point play to cut the lead to 24-21 early in the second half.
406mtsports.com
After early struggles, Bozeman hits stride against Great Falls CMR for fifth straight win
GREAT FALLS – Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche admitted he was more than a little worried after his Hawks fell behind Great Falls CMR 8-0 after one quarter of their Eastern AA game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. “I was very concerned because we were playing sloppy football...
406mtsports.com
Seniors lead Bozeman Gallatin football to lopsided win over Belgrade
BOZEMAN — Two touchdowns in six seconds provided all the breathing room Gallatin would need. After the visitors from Belgrade ate up nearly 8 minutes for a scoring drive to end the first half, the Raptors responded with, technically, two touchdowns in about a minute and a half to start the third quarter. But the scoring plays — touchdown passes to Evan Cherry — came with just six seconds between them on the clock.
Comments / 0