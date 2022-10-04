ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste

By Rachel Van Gilder
HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.

The produce came from Kuntry Gardens southeast of Homer in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said .

Labeled as Kuntry Gardens, it was sold at the farm on R Drive South near Van Wert Road in Homer Township and several places, mostly in southeastern Michigan:

  • Bush’s Fresh Food Market stores in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh and West Bloomfield
  • Simply Fresh Market, 7300 Grand River Road, Brighton
  • White Lotus, 7217 W Liberty Road, Ann Arbor
  • Argus Farm Stop, 325 W Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
  • Agricole Farm Stop, 118 N Main Street, Chelsea
  • Pure Pastures, 1192 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth
  • Ypsi Coop, 312 North River Street, Ypsilanti
  • Greener Pastures Market, 21202 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
  • Holiday Market, 520 S Lilley Road, Canton
  • Cherry Capitol, Traverse City

People who bought the produce in question should reach out to the store where it was purchased for a refund and instructions on how to dispose of it.

MDARD says a routine inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on its produce fields. That’s against the law in Michigan. It seized all the produce on the farm and said it is working with the farm to dispose that produce and implement corrective action.

The state says it hasn’t gotten any reports of anyone getting sick but said human waste contamination can spread hepatitis A, E. coli, rotavirus, norovirus and other bacterial infections. Those who purchased the produce should watch out for symptoms like nausea or other digestive distress, fever, headache, weakness or jaundice. If you start to see symptoms, see a doctor.

Anyone with questions can call MDARD during regular business hours at 800.292.3939.

MICHIGAN STATE
