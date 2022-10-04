ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Harrisburg Senators present: Senstoberfest! benefiting our friends at Harrisburg River Rescue. Worth noting: Visit Hershey-Harrisburg’s Harvest Hops kicks...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov....
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Shalom House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Oct. 4’s hometown heroes are teaming up to help more women and children who are in crisis. A $10,000 grant was given to the Shalom House in Harrisburg by Highmark Blue Shield. The Harrisburg non-profit gives temporary housing to women and children who are in need.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Local Life#Trick Or Treating#Localevent#Parks And Recreation#Festival#Brownstone#Reservoir Drive
tmpresale.com

Gasolina Partys show in Harrisburg, PA Nov 12th, 2022 – presale code

TMPresale.com has published the brand-new Gasolina Party presale password!! This is your best chance to get tickets to witness Gasolina Party earlier than the public. This just may be your only chance ever to see Gasolina Party LIVE in Harrisburg. Here is what we so far about the Gasolina Party...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Halloween
abc27 News

Harrisburg’s 2nd street to go two ways on Oct. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that a two-mile stretch of Second Street through the city’s Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will transition to two-way traffic starting on Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon. A press release from Matt Maisel, the director of communications of the city, states that beginning […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)

If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
LITITZ, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy