Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
theburgnews.com
Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich
Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Harrisburg Senators present: Senstoberfest! benefiting our friends at Harrisburg River Rescue. Worth noting: Visit Hershey-Harrisburg’s Harvest Hops kicks...
abc27.com
Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov....
theburgnews.com
Musical Peace: Market Square Presbyterian Church’s Arts on the Square launches season with anti-war piece “The Armed Man” on Oct. 15.
Halfway around the world, when Russia launched its war on Ukraine earlier this year, it sparked an idea within Tyler Canonico, minister of music at Harrisburg’s Market Square Presbyterian Church. He knew the perfect piece of music to convey world peace. That’s why “The Armed Man: A Mass for...
Lancaster County police department offering high-visibility trick-or-treat bags for free
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is giving away high-visibility trick-or-treat bags to children 13 years and younger in time for Halloween. The bags were donated by The Chickies Rock Moose, Lodge 307, chapter 724. Those interested in picking up the free bags should stop by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shalom House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Oct. 4’s hometown heroes are teaming up to help more women and children who are in crisis. A $10,000 grant was given to the Shalom House in Harrisburg by Highmark Blue Shield. The Harrisburg non-profit gives temporary housing to women and children who are in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
tmpresale.com
Gasolina Partys show in Harrisburg, PA Nov 12th, 2022 – presale code
TMPresale.com has published the brand-new Gasolina Party presale password!! This is your best chance to get tickets to witness Gasolina Party earlier than the public. This just may be your only chance ever to see Gasolina Party LIVE in Harrisburg. Here is what we so far about the Gasolina Party...
Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A grieving grandmother calls to end gun violence in Harrisburg
In response to the ongoing gun violence in Harrisburg, a grandmother of two slain youths has organized a coalition group on Facebook, “Put Down The Guns,” to bring awareness and save young lives. Harrisburg resident Patricia Mae Reitzi said the coalition is for people who believe gun violence...
3 Trampoline Parks and Action-Packed Indoor Fun in Lancaster, PA [Perfect for Rainy Days]
Raising kids these days? If they're of the more active caliber, trampoline parks and indoor activity centers are ideal for rainy days. We have a handful of places to choose between in Lancaster, PA, some of which I am highlighting below. Skyzone, one of them, is a frequent birthday party location within my network of friends and family.
Harrisburg’s 2nd street to go two ways on Oct. 13
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that a two-mile stretch of Second Street through the city’s Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will transition to two-way traffic starting on Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon. A press release from Matt Maisel, the director of communications of the city, states that beginning […]
abc27.com
Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)
If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
abc27.com
School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to a nearby water main break, according to messages posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some...
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
Comments / 0