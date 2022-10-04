Huge update on health status of Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton’s much-anticipated regular season debut might come sooner than expected, according to a report from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s radio personality Scott Zolak.

The New England Patriots’ rookie receiver had initially been pegged to be possibly be out for up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a collarbone injury. However, per Zolak, the second-round draft pick out of Baylor is “close” and “getting back to normal.”

An electric player like Thornton in the lineup would give the Patriots offense another speedster to win one-on-one matchups and potentially take the top off the defense. He flashed during training camp and the preseason. So there’s obviously a considerable level of intrigue in his eventual return.

As NESN’s Zack Cox pointed out, Thornton is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. The fact that he’s already five weeks out from the collarbone injury puts him close to the earliest timetable for a return, which was set at six weeks.

Every offensive weapon could soon be available for the Patriots.