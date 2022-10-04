Read full article on original website
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall Season
Since October, the weather has started to change and get a bit nicer and colder. In such weather, shrimps, fish, crabs, lobsters, etc. give a soulful taste if cooked with different flavours added. Those who love seafood, have an idea that seafood can be cooked and served in multiple ways.
Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
The Crown Jewel Penthouse in Brooklyn’s Tallest Building Just Hit the Market—and the Views Are Insane
Olympia Dumbo, Brooklyn’s tallest residential building, recently revealed one of its most expensive units, the $17.5 million Penthouse A. Perched on the 33rd floor, the top floor in the record-breaking development, Penthouse A proves to be the ultimate living experience in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. Developers Fortis Property Group worked in tandem with Hill West Architects and AD100 design firm Workstead to create the pinnacle of luxury living in Brooklyn. The floor-through unit spans 4,266 square feet and has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 498-square-foot terrace that faces the river. With 13-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural...
This legendary comedy institution is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
Chicago-based improvisational comedy enterprise The Second City is (finally!) opening a physical location in New York. Given the importance of the operation within the country's dedication to all things comedy, we're surprised it took this long for the 63-year-old institution to claim its own stake here. Set to debut in...
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
A new kitchen for dogs only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients. The shop actually opened back in June but the eatery officially started welcoming puppies last...
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list
It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
There’s a new way to track NYC’s vibrant fall foliage!
Get ready, New York City’s trees are about to pop with vibrant reds, oranges and yellows!. To help keep track of when trees are showing off their autumn colors, NYC Parks has launched its own fall foliage tracker. This is different than New York State’s I Love NY fall foliage tracker, which is a map that changes over time to represent the color of the leaves around the state.
What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC
Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Commercial Observer
Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers
Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
These are the best coffee shops in NYC according to Time Out readers
In honor of both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1) last week, we asked Time Out readers which coffee shops they love a latte. Now we're spilling the tea—er, coffee—on which coffeeshops to add to your list. Consider this guide as a companion...
Popular South Shore special occasion boutique specializing in communion, christening attire reopens under new name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joan “Joanie” Pimpinella Jacobs, 57, has fond memories from her childhood of shopping with her family in all the mom and pop shops in Great Kills town during the 1970s and 1980s. “We shopped in Harry’s Department store for gifts. We went to Trunz...
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship
In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall
The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
