ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Robb Report

The Crown Jewel Penthouse in Brooklyn’s Tallest Building Just Hit the Market—and the Views Are Insane

Olympia Dumbo, Brooklyn’s tallest residential building, recently revealed one of its most expensive units, the $17.5 million Penthouse A. Perched on the 33rd floor, the top floor in the record-breaking development, Penthouse A proves to be the ultimate living experience in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. Developers Fortis Property Group worked in tandem with Hill West Architects and AD100 design firm Workstead to create the pinnacle of luxury living in Brooklyn. The floor-through unit spans 4,266 square feet and has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 498-square-foot terrace that faces the river. With 13-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bastianich
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

There’s a new way to track NYC’s vibrant fall foliage!

Get ready, New York City’s trees are about to pop with vibrant reds, oranges and yellows!. To help keep track of when trees are showing off their autumn colors, NYC Parks has launched its own fall foliage tracker. This is different than New York State’s I Love NY fall foliage tracker, which is a map that changes over time to represent the color of the leaves around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC

Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Food#Italian Sandwich#Sandwiches#Outpost#Food Drink#Eighth Avenue#Caprese#New Yorkers
Commercial Observer

Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers

Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out New York

See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall

The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”. When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy