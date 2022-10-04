I live in New York State. It is a safe blue state. I have to travel out of state to work to elect Democrats who are the gate keepers against the MAGA fascists taking over Congress and Governors’ offices. There are people of my generation who are not in a position to make such trips. Thus, I was very pleased to discover three organizations who are doing very good work in the current election cycle. These groups, I can support from afar. The three are VoteRiders.com, the Movement Voter Project and Seed the Vote.

ELECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO