wamc.org
Sick of the Congressional midterms? Look back at Saturday’s Albany Political Memorabilia show
Whether you’re a history buff, hobbyist or collector, the Albany Political Memorabilia show and sale on Saturday offers a chance to remember bygone campaigns. Tom Keefe has been a member of the New York State Chapter of the American Political Item Collectors, the sponsor of the program, for 53 years.
wamc.org
Ahead of Greylock Ramble, Mass. DCR issues water alert for hikers
Ahead of a popular hiking event, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says people cannot refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock in the Town of Adams due to water quality issues with the potable water tap. The 54th Greylock Ramble – a hike up the state’s...
wamc.org
Candidates in New York’s 43rd state Senate district take part in virtual forum
Candidates for New York’s new 43rd state Senate District seat faced off Wednesday night in a public forum. Republican state Assemblyman Jake Ashby of the 107th district and former Democratic Rensselaer County Executive candidate Andrea Smyth-Massaroni faced off virtually in the hour-long event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County.
wamc.org
Organizations like these give me hope for the 2022 Congressional Elections
I live in New York State. It is a safe blue state. I have to travel out of state to work to elect Democrats who are the gate keepers against the MAGA fascists taking over Congress and Governors’ offices. There are people of my generation who are not in a position to make such trips. Thus, I was very pleased to discover three organizations who are doing very good work in the current election cycle. These groups, I can support from afar. The three are VoteRiders.com, the Movement Voter Project and Seed the Vote.
wamc.org
Hochul accepts State Police superintendent's resignation
The New York State Police say Superintendent Kevin Bruen is resigning effective October 19. It comes days after Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating him following allegations of misconduct. The Times Union reported Hochul confirmed the probe while speaking with its editorial board Tuesday. The Democrat says she...
