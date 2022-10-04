ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022

Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Gary Hodge, 78, of Cadiz

Funeral Services for 78 year old Gary Dennis Hodge of Cadiz will be held Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 at East Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at East Cadiz Baptist...
CADIZ, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Government
Cadiz, KY
Government
City
Cadiz, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wkdzradio.com

Tina Ferrell, 50, of Cadiz

Private Burial for 50 year old Tina Ann Ferrell, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Devoted Friend and her husband – Jill Diehl (Richard), of Oak Grove.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Virginia Rittenberry, 84, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 84-year old Virginia Ann Rittenberry, of Hopkinsville, will be private. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Michael Yates of Hopkinsville, KY and Kenneth (Mertie) Yates of Bowling Green, KY; her stepdaughter: Sherry Moore of Hopkinsville, KY; her grandchildren: Kyle Yates, Kevin Yates, Steven Yates, Misty Bone, Jennifer Pryor, Heather Yates, and April Martin; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire

A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
TODD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
wkdzradio.com

Ernie Baker Named General Manager Of Load Covering Solutions

A Cadiz man has been selected as the general manager at a new manufacturing facility that will be opening in Trigg County on December 1st. Load Covering Solutions announced Ernie Baker has been hired as part of its new U.S. Team for the facility that will be located at 715 North Rocky Ridge Road. Company officials said Baker was chosen for his extensive manufacturing and management experience, his knowledge of the Cadiz community, and his desire to make Load Covering Solutions one of the best places to work.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in Tiny Town Road head-on collision

Two people were injured, one severely, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Barkers Mill Road intersection, with Clarksville police saying one person was flown to a Nashville hospital and another was taken by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex

A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wkdzradio.com

Jerry Glass, 77, of Eddyville

Graveside services for 77-year old Jerry Glass of Eddyville will be Saturday afternoon, October 8, at 1:00 at Gray Oliver Cemetery in Lamasco. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter: Miranda Eugene Glass of Eddyville, KY; his stepson: Curtis Mayberry of...
EDDYVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween

It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy