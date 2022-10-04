Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wkdzradio.com
Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
wkdzradio.com
Gary Hodge, 78, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 78 year old Gary Dennis Hodge of Cadiz will be held Monday afternoon, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 at East Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at East Cadiz Baptist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Tina Ferrell, 50, of Cadiz
Private Burial for 50 year old Tina Ann Ferrell, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Devoted Friend and her husband – Jill Diehl (Richard), of Oak Grove.
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
wkdzradio.com
Virginia Rittenberry, 84, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 84-year old Virginia Ann Rittenberry, of Hopkinsville, will be private. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Michael Yates of Hopkinsville, KY and Kenneth (Mertie) Yates of Bowling Green, KY; her stepdaughter: Sherry Moore of Hopkinsville, KY; her grandchildren: Kyle Yates, Kevin Yates, Steven Yates, Misty Bone, Jennifer Pryor, Heather Yates, and April Martin; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
wkdzradio.com
Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Ernie Baker Named General Manager Of Load Covering Solutions
A Cadiz man has been selected as the general manager at a new manufacturing facility that will be opening in Trigg County on December 1st. Load Covering Solutions announced Ernie Baker has been hired as part of its new U.S. Team for the facility that will be located at 715 North Rocky Ridge Road. Company officials said Baker was chosen for his extensive manufacturing and management experience, his knowledge of the Cadiz community, and his desire to make Load Covering Solutions one of the best places to work.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
whopam.com
Two injured in Tiny Town Road head-on collision
Two people were injured, one severely, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Barkers Mill Road intersection, with Clarksville police saying one person was flown to a Nashville hospital and another was taken by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Jerry Glass, 77, of Eddyville
Graveside services for 77-year old Jerry Glass of Eddyville will be Saturday afternoon, October 8, at 1:00 at Gray Oliver Cemetery in Lamasco. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter: Miranda Eugene Glass of Eddyville, KY; his stepson: Curtis Mayberry of...
clayconews.com
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
Clarksville road sees 321 crashes so far this year
Crashes on Tiny Town Rd. have increased year after year, but police said the road hasn't become more dangerous.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Comments / 0