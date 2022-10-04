ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board

The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP

Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport

Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
Arlington County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Bar Foundation honors member's philanthropy

The Arlington County Bar Foundation recently honored Sudeep Bose with the Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award, which is presented to a board member who has made extraordinary contributions to the philanthropic mission of the foundation. “During his chairmanship [in 2020-21] and his six years on the board, Bose has excelled in memorializing the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Person
Don Beyer
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students

Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church

According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
CATLETT, VA
Inside Nova

Artist reception planned at ARTfactory for David Amoroso exhibit

The ARTfactory in Manassas will host a reception Saturday, Oct. 8, for artist David Amoroso, whose exhibit, “Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds),” is on display through Nov. 5. The reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, and is free and...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches

As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Madison, McLean win big in football action

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified

Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

‘One-man morale machine’ gets an exhibit a U.S. Army museum

The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir has opened a new exhibit to commemorate world-renowned comedian Bob Hope. “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope,” which opened last month, was produced by the National World War II Museum with the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation, the national touring exhibit sponsor.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
Inside Nova

Winless teams, neighborhood rivals meet in football action

Each of this weekend’s high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have different reasons of significance – or perhaps even uniqueness. The most interesting matchup might be the Liberty District contest between the host McLean Highlanders and Wakefield Warriors on Friday, Oct. 7...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Fugitive wanted on 'several violent felonies' flees traffic stop in Dumfries

Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area. Shani Negus Felton ran on foot after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a Twitter post.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
MANASSAS, VA

