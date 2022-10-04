The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO