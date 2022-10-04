Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by multiple people on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue. The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the...
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found dead, shot 16 times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park Saturday morning. Police say at about 7:50 a.m. an unidentified man was found with 16 gunshot wounds to his body in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, shot in Wrightwood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was...
fox32chicago.com
Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Harvey shooting
HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say
The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train when an unidentified man punched her in the mouth.
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.
fox32chicago.com
Bradley man charged with aiding a fugitive in connection to fatal shooting of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic
BRADLEY, Ill. - A Bradley man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic last year. Xavier Harris, 22, was arrested for two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive. On Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Sergeant...
fox32chicago.com
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with pointing BB gun at officers in CPD station before being shot
CHICAGO - A Maywood man is facing charges after he was shot by police Wednesday when he entered a Lawndale district station and began pointing a BB gun at officers. Terrick Bland, 43, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
cwbchicago.com
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
