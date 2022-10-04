ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Man shot by multiple people on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue. The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police: Man found dead, shot 16 times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park Saturday morning. Police say at about 7:50 a.m. an unidentified man was found with 16 gunshot wounds to his body in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 31, shot in Wrightwood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was...
CHICAGO, IL
Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
CHICAGO, IL
Man killed in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
HARVEY, IL
Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
CHICAGO, IL
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.
LANSING, IL
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
CHICAGO, IL
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
CHICAGO, IL

