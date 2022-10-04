Read full article on original website
Related
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
Pictured in 1915 is the Wright Motor Company, a Ford dealer, in Guin. It was opened in 1913, and closed in 1933. President of the company was Robert Raymond Wright Sr., a native of Calhoun County, Ala., who also remembered selling his Model T in 1913 to Ivy Thompson, mail carrier of the Star Route from Guin to Hamilton. According to Wright, the title of the owner of the first car in Guin was Gus Hallmark, who purchased one in Birmingham one month before Wright opened his business.
myjrpaper.com
Pay scale talks cause uproar at commission
HAMILTON — Marion County budget discussions for the Marion County Commission nearly unraveled into a shouting match when the discussion of a new pay scale was presented. The meeting took place during a work session meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the commission office in Hamilton. Present during the...
myjrpaper.com
Aggies snap losing streak against Curry
JASPER — The Hamilton Aggies were finally able to end their losing streak with a big win against the Curry Yellow Jackets in Jasper Friday, Sept. 30, with a score of 40-24 Hamilton opened the scoring and scored 16 points in the first quarter of the game. They continued...
myjrpaper.com
Guin awarded grant for new industry site
GUIN — The City of Guin has announced on received a $272,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help prepare a site for new industry. According to Guin Mayor Phil Segraves, the new grant will give the city the funds needed...
Comments / 0