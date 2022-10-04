Although it was announced that Peacock‘s upcoming Community film would move forward without Donald Glover, creator Dan Harmon says that things may change. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald,” Harmon said in a discussion with Variety at New York Comic-Con. “So I believe he is coming back. I think if there’s names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”

