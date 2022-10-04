Read full article on original website
Mindy Kaling & ‘Velma’ Cast Talk M.I.A. Scooby-Doo & ‘Modern’ Changes at NYCC 2022 Panel
HBO Max‘s upcoming animated series Velma made its New York Comic Con 2022 debut with its very own panel on Thursday, October 6, where audiences got a sneak peek at the first episode and its newly announced cast. Executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the titular character, and it was announced that Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) will lend their vocals as Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne, respectively, in the adult series.
Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80
Country music star Jody Miller, who appeared on TV shows such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country, has died. She was 80. According to Deadline, Miller passed away on Thursday, October 6, of Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The singer’s longtime rep Jennifer McMullen confirmed the death in a statement, saying, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing.”
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ at NYCC: When the Movie Will Pick Up
The beloved show Teen Wolf may have ended in 2017 but luckily for us, the story continues in a new movie premiering on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+. At the New York Comic Con panel, fans got the inside scoop on all things Teen Wolf: The Movie from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Vince Mattis (Eli), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).
‘Fire Country’: Get to Know the Characters Battling California Blazes in CBS Drama
CBS’s Fire Country dives into the world of firefighting in Northern California. Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan in the drama (premiering October 7), in addition to executive producing, and he’s joined by Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Kevin Alejandro, Jules Latimer, and more. Fire Country centers...
Comedian Judy Tenuta, ‘The Love Goddess,’ Dies at Age 72
The beloved “Aphrodite of the Accordion” and “The Love Goddess” Judy Tenuta died on Thursday in her home in Studio City, Calif. She died of ovarian cancer at age 72. Tenuta was a guest star in many television shows and movies and she hosted the popular HBO special, Women Of The Night, which featured contemporaries Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, Martin Short, and Paula Poundstone.
‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber on Honoring John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Medical Storyline
This week’s Chicago Med features a case that’s personal for Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer), who calls it “almost like a gift.”. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following an aortic dissection diagnosis; that’s what claimed the life of Weber’s friend, John Ritter, whose widow, Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health following his passing.
Bernard McGuirk Dies: Radio Star and Right-Wing TV Pundit Was 64
Bernard McGuirk, a WABC radio veteran and former producer of 60 Minutes and Imus in the Morning, has died. He was 64. McGuirk passed away on Wednesday, October 5, following a battle with prostate cancer. He was just weeks away from celebrating his 65th birthday. The news was later confirmed by WABC, where McGuirk had co-hosted Bernie & Sid in the Morning with Sid Rosenberg since April 2018.
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere Date Set — Plus Watch a New Clip (VIDEO)
Paramount+ announced at New York Comic Con that Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is bringing back many members of the original series cast, will premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (in the U.S. and Canada, with it dropping the following day in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia). The streaming service also unveiled a sneak peek of the film (which you can watch below) during the joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel.
Dan Harmon Says ‘Community: The Movie’ May Include Donald Glover
Although it was announced that Peacock‘s upcoming Community film would move forward without Donald Glover, creator Dan Harmon says that things may change. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald,” Harmon said in a discussion with Variety at New York Comic-Con. “So I believe he is coming back. I think if there’s names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
Let in Showtime’s Teenage Vampire, Stanley Tucci Back in Italy, ‘NCIS: LA’ Returns, New Rookie on ‘Rookie’
Showtime adds to the ranks of TV vampires with a new adaptation of Let the Right One In. CNN’s Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns with new episodes, starting in Calabria. Also back, for a 14th season: NCIS: LA, with alarming news from Syria. ABC’s The Rookie brings on a new rookie for Nathan Fillion’s former rookie to train.
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Amy as an Everywoman (VIDEO)
After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is back and this time it’s personal.. no, actually, although judging from the trailer it does look personal, this time it’s streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, October 20, with the remaining three episodes following weekly for...
Harvey Guillén Talks ’00s Nostalgia & Haunting Hilarity of ‘Cursed Friends’
There are laughs and scares to be had in the upcoming Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends. The film centers around an all-star comedic cast including Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Jessica Lowe (The Righteous Gemstones), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force). These core four play childhood friends who discover their predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) from back in the day becomes all too real as grown-ups.
NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Velma’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)
New York Comic Con 2022 is in full swing, and plenty of the stars are celebrating their shows with TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine in our photo and video studio on-site at the Javits Center. Day 1 was filled with exciting appearances with stars from fan-favorite shows like Ghosts,...
‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’: Katherine Langford to Lead Starz Drama
Katherine Langford is setting her TV return with Starz‘s upcoming drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird. The 13 Reasons Why and Knives Out actress will take on the lead role in the eight-episode series created by Anna Moriarty, who is executive producing alongside showrunner Salvatore Stabile and Jessica Rhoades. Rachel Polan is attached as a co-executive producer, and Jessica Yu is serving as a consulting producer.
Jennifer Lawrence Reflects On Career & A Return To Indie Roots, But Maybe Not Franchises – London Film Festival
“Franchises are so fun,” said Jennifer Lawrence today at the BFI London Film Festival. The 32-year-old X-Men and Hunger Games alum then drew a big laugh, interjecting, “I could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle.” Lawrence is in fact making a return to her indie origins with Causeway, a drama she stars in and produced which is screening as part of the LFF following its world premiere in Toronto last month. A PTSD story “told completely in the present,” it follows an Afghanistan war vet suffering from body and brain injuries. This is the first project...
Review: Neil Young Live in Absolute Abundance
Neil Young/I’m Happy That Y’all Came Down/Shakey Records/Reprise. Neil Young/Citizen Kane Jr. Blues/Shakey Records/Reprise. Neil Young & Promise of the Real/Noise & Flowers/Shakey Records/Reprise. Four out of Five Stars. As Neil Young clears out his archives, avid followers are forced to reach between the cushions of their coaches,...
‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
‘Significant Other’ Team Talks Blending Comedy Into Their Sci-Fi Thriller (VIDEO)
Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy take on quite the terrifying topic in Robert Olsen and Dan Berk’s latest sci-fi thriller: marriage. In Significant Other, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+, Monroe and Lacy play Ruth and Harry, a couple on a backpacking trip in the Pacific Northwest that takes a sinister turn.
