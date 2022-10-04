ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dmagazine.com

Where Upscale and Cozy Meet

On a winding, tree-lined street in Dallas’ coveted Bluffview neighborhood, among a cove of custom homes, sits 4316 North Cresthaven Road. The beautifully renovated home, built in 1940, was taken down to the studs for a remodel last year. The result? The perfect blend of upscale and cozy. Once you arrive, you’ll feel as if you’re walking up to a charming cottage-style home, only updated. And in some ways, it has kept the original cottage feel. But once inside, it becomes clear that you are in a modern, 3,372-square-foot home filled with every luxury amenity.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Experience Dallas’ Best Patios in Highland Park Village

In the midst of beautiful fall weather, Highland Park Village’s incredible selection of scenic patios are the perfect places to dine al fresco. Whether you are looking to enjoy a quick lunch, savor a delicious dinner, or meet friends for happy hour, dine in style at Highland Park Village. With larger, extended outdoor spaces, open-air dining is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the season.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Native J.J. Nolan’s Latest Film Role Explores Her Wild Side

J.J. Nolan figures she could be a prime psychological case study. The Dallas native has been extremely shy since she was a child. But when she’s on stage or on camera, an outgoing extrovert emerges. Take the bubbly free spirit Nolan plays in the independent ensemble comedy Pretty Problems, her most prominent big-screen role to date.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

What to Do: Promoter Lorenzo Zenteno’s Guide to October

“Southwest High School has an incredible music program, spearheaded by Marco Petrilli. He is originally from New York then migrated to Fort Worth. He has been a local musician for several years. The program is basically a modern-day School of Rock. I go there and talk to the kids often. On a high school level, he has an artist development program. He grades students based off their production, beats, recording, and the audio they record. The students are able to have live school. You’re talking about a freshman coming in and leaving with four years of studio experience. That’s an education you can’t ask for at that age.” fwisd.org.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas

On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Once-Deserted Alley Is Now the Best Cantina in Dallas

It used to be an alley. Not just a quiet alley but a dead one: blocked off from public access, behind a locked door. The space was a radiator factory before that, until its Deep Ellum owners transformed it into a cut-through between two buildings, a quick way to walk from Elm Street to Main. Then, though, they seem to have had second thoughts. Radiator Alley became a place you wished you could walk through while you fumed at the padlock in your way.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where to Peruse and Collect Art for Your Home This Fall

There is always at least one area in a home that needs just the right piece of art, whether to anchor a room, complete a design, or simply as a place that will elicit a pause for reflection or conversation. Whether you are a seasoned art collector or new to the “art of collecting art” and curious about where to start, the advice most artists and gallery owners will offer is to visit galleries and look for art that evokes emotion.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction

As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 7-9

October 7, 8 p.m. | Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, Fort Worth. The Arc Angels reunited for the first time in 30 years in January for a sold-out show at Austin City Limits Live, and has been playing dates around the state since. Former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Charlie Sexton, and Doyle Bramhall II are the longtime nucleus of the group, with Eric Holden at bass after Tommy Shannon’s retirement. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?

Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (10/6/22)

Murder Suspect Convicted of Fraud. Keith Ashley, a financial advisor accused of the 2020 murder of Jim Seegan in Carrollton, was found guilty Wednesday of 17 federal fraud charges. His defense lawyers say they plan to appeal. If he is convicted of murder, he will face a sentence of life without parole.
CARROLLTON, TX
dmagazine.com

The Master Plan for Hensley Field’s Redevelopment Is Here

Hensley Field, 738 acres near the city’s western border with Grand Prairie, has for more than two decades been where the city puts the things it does not know what to do with. It’s housed over a thousand old police cars, a dog whose owner was infected with Ebola, and the old statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from Oak Lawn Park.
DALLAS, TX

