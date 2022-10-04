Read full article on original website
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Where Upscale and Cozy Meet
On a winding, tree-lined street in Dallas’ coveted Bluffview neighborhood, among a cove of custom homes, sits 4316 North Cresthaven Road. The beautifully renovated home, built in 1940, was taken down to the studs for a remodel last year. The result? The perfect blend of upscale and cozy. Once you arrive, you’ll feel as if you’re walking up to a charming cottage-style home, only updated. And in some ways, it has kept the original cottage feel. But once inside, it becomes clear that you are in a modern, 3,372-square-foot home filled with every luxury amenity.
Experience Dallas’ Best Patios in Highland Park Village
In the midst of beautiful fall weather, Highland Park Village’s incredible selection of scenic patios are the perfect places to dine al fresco. Whether you are looking to enjoy a quick lunch, savor a delicious dinner, or meet friends for happy hour, dine in style at Highland Park Village. With larger, extended outdoor spaces, open-air dining is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the season.
News Bites: ‘Fyrefest’ Fundraiser for McKinney’s Rye, Better Half Bistro Pops into Parterre
Rye Wants Good Vibes Only for this Fyrefest Fundraiser. A fundraiser on Monday will raise money to support Rye, the McKinney restaurant that suffered a catastrophic fire in August. The event was dubbed “Fyrefest” by Rye co-owner Tanner Agar, who said that the fundraiser was organized by industry friends and partners.
Dallas Native J.J. Nolan’s Latest Film Role Explores Her Wild Side
J.J. Nolan figures she could be a prime psychological case study. The Dallas native has been extremely shy since she was a child. But when she’s on stage or on camera, an outgoing extrovert emerges. Take the bubbly free spirit Nolan plays in the independent ensemble comedy Pretty Problems, her most prominent big-screen role to date.
What to Do: Promoter Lorenzo Zenteno’s Guide to October
“Southwest High School has an incredible music program, spearheaded by Marco Petrilli. He is originally from New York then migrated to Fort Worth. He has been a local musician for several years. The program is basically a modern-day School of Rock. I go there and talk to the kids often. On a high school level, he has an artist development program. He grades students based off their production, beats, recording, and the audio they record. The students are able to have live school. You’re talking about a freshman coming in and leaving with four years of studio experience. That’s an education you can’t ask for at that age.” fwisd.org.
Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas
On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines.
A Once-Deserted Alley Is Now the Best Cantina in Dallas
It used to be an alley. Not just a quiet alley but a dead one: blocked off from public access, behind a locked door. The space was a radiator factory before that, until its Deep Ellum owners transformed it into a cut-through between two buildings, a quick way to walk from Elm Street to Main. Then, though, they seem to have had second thoughts. Radiator Alley became a place you wished you could walk through while you fumed at the padlock in your way.
Where to Peruse and Collect Art for Your Home This Fall
There is always at least one area in a home that needs just the right piece of art, whether to anchor a room, complete a design, or simply as a place that will elicit a pause for reflection or conversation. Whether you are a seasoned art collector or new to the “art of collecting art” and curious about where to start, the advice most artists and gallery owners will offer is to visit galleries and look for art that evokes emotion.
9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 7-9
October 7, 8 p.m. | Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, Fort Worth. The Arc Angels reunited for the first time in 30 years in January for a sold-out show at Austin City Limits Live, and has been playing dates around the state since. Former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Charlie Sexton, and Doyle Bramhall II are the longtime nucleus of the group, with Eric Holden at bass after Tommy Shannon’s retirement. Get tickets here.
Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?
Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
How This Former Lawyer Is Transforming Addiction Treatment in North Texas
Richardson native and former SMU track athlete Dave Kniffen Jr. started his career with a boutique law firm but soon decided he didn’t want to spend his life practicing tax law. He went looking for a different career direction but didn’t have to search far. He decided to join...
How to Tackle the State Fair of Texas During Texas-OU as a Fan or Fairgoer
It’s no secret that the Red River Showdown is one of the busiest weekends for the State Fair of Texas. The bitter feud between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma stirs up a frenzy at the Cotton Bowl every year, and it’s easy for Fair Park to become a nightmare.
Leading Off (10/6/22)
Murder Suspect Convicted of Fraud. Keith Ashley, a financial advisor accused of the 2020 murder of Jim Seegan in Carrollton, was found guilty Wednesday of 17 federal fraud charges. His defense lawyers say they plan to appeal. If he is convicted of murder, he will face a sentence of life without parole.
The Master Plan for Hensley Field’s Redevelopment Is Here
Hensley Field, 738 acres near the city’s western border with Grand Prairie, has for more than two decades been where the city puts the things it does not know what to do with. It’s housed over a thousand old police cars, a dog whose owner was infected with Ebola, and the old statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from Oak Lawn Park.
