BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2023 Florida State League season. The Marauders open the new season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 7th, against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. LECOM Park, originally opened in 1923, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a 66-game slate of home dates. Eight of the nine opposing teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season, with only the defending FSL champion St. Lucie Mets not scheduled to journey to Bradenton.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO