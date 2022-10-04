Read full article on original website
Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO praised all staff as heroes
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is seeing a record breaking amount of patients at their emergency centers. Fawcett and Englewood are among the many hospitals forced to evacuate patients before the hurricane. Their doors remain closed until storm damage can be repaired. Sarasota Memorial is taking on these extra patients to...
Venice residents escape Forbes Trail flooding
Major flooding trapped a community of Venice residents in their homes. They were able to escape through a new extension of the Legacy Trail. "Simply because we can not exit through South Moon Drive. Which is the only way in legally,” said resident Charlie Conrad. Cars are restricted from...
Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida sees influx of injured and orphaned animals
VENICE (WSNN) - Not only were people affected by Hurricane Ian, but so were animals. One wildlife rescue center on the Suncoast has received hundreds of injured or orphaned critters. Due to the storm, the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in Venice has seen a dramatic increase in patients. Right...
Sarasota County Schools announce return to athletics, beginning Friday
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - This morning Sarasota County Schools rolled out a plan for athletic programs after their seasons were interrupted by Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County athletic teams can start practice beginning Friday. The county also received approval from the Florida High School Athletic Association to allow Sunday practices. Sports teams must have four practices prior to competition.
Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
North Port call center brings more than information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - A call center set up in North Port is bringing more than helpful information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It’s all city employees that want to pay it forward, get in here and help out our citizens get back to some sort or normalcy or what we’re going to call normal I guess," said North Port Police Dept. Accreditation Administrator and now call center supervisor, Tammie Wichers.
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice is Supporting Families Who Are In Need After the Hurricane
Red Cross, FEMA, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice, and the National Guard, have joined forces to support families who are in need, after hurricane Ian, and they need our help. The Ian relief team is distributing tarps, water, ice , and MRE’s, to struggling families. Catholic Charities...
Family drives from Virginia to help Englewood friends rebuild their house
A week later and harsh reminders of Hurricane Ian are everywhere in Englewood. Crews are working day and night to clear debris and restore power. In this time of heartbreak, people are stepping up to help in any way they can. “How are we going to do this? How are...
Molson Coors donates fresh cans of water and funds for Hurricane Ian relief
FLORIDA (WSNN) - Molson Coors Beverage Company is helping out communities in Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. With many residents living without fresh water or power, Molson Coors responded with a fresh water and monetary donation. Molson Coors donated three truckloads of water to residents impacted in Fort...
Marauders announce 2023 season schedule
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2023 Florida State League season. The Marauders open the new season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 7th, against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. LECOM Park, originally opened in 1923, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a 66-game slate of home dates. Eight of the nine opposing teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season, with only the defending FSL champion St. Lucie Mets not scheduled to journey to Bradenton.
