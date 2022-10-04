Read full article on original website
WTOP
Malaysia plans smaller 2023 budget, goodies ahead of polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia plans record development spending in 2023 despite a proposed smaller national budget Friday that is also laden with the usual cash handouts, tax cuts and other goodies ahead of impending general elections. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz unveiled in Parliament a budget proposal of...
ASIA・
2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week
Anti-government demonstrations have erupted across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against an entrenched theocracy entered a fourth week.
Octopus Energy reportedly closing in on takeover of Bulb
Octopus Energy is reportedly closing in on a takeover of its rival Bulb in a deal that will cost taxpayers an estimated £4bn in losses. Ministers at the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) have been informed that a sale of Bulb’s customer base of 1.6 million would be the most favourable outcome, according to Sky News.
WTOP
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank amid tensions
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army fatally shot two Palestinian teenagers during confrontations in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The teenagers were among the more than 100 Palestinians killed in the territory so far in 2022 — the deadliest spasm of violence in seven years.
WTOP
Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent said Friday that at least 15 bodies were recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Tawfik Al Shukri said local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies on the shore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where the remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.
