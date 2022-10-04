ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Malaysia plans smaller 2023 budget, goodies ahead of polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia plans record development spending in 2023 despite a proposed smaller national budget Friday that is also laden with the usual cash handouts, tax cuts and other goodies ahead of impending general elections. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz unveiled in Parliament a budget proposal of...
The Guardian

Octopus Energy reportedly closing in on takeover of Bulb

Octopus Energy is reportedly closing in on a takeover of its rival Bulb in a deal that will cost taxpayers an estimated £4bn in losses. Ministers at the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) have been informed that a sale of Bulb’s customer base of 1.6 million would be the most favourable outcome, according to Sky News.
WTOP

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank amid tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army fatally shot two Palestinian teenagers during confrontations in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The teenagers were among the more than 100 Palestinians killed in the territory so far in 2022 — the deadliest spasm of violence in seven years.
WTOP

Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent said Friday that at least 15 bodies were recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Tawfik Al Shukri said local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies on the shore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where the remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.
