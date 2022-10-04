BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent said Friday that at least 15 bodies were recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Tawfik Al Shukri said local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies on the shore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where the remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO