Pittsburgh, PA

WTOP

Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season

PITTSBURGH (1-3) at BUFFALO (3-1) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bills by 14, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 1-2-1; Buffalo 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 17-11. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bills 23-16 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Jets 24-20;...
WTOP

Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver.
WTOP

Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member...
WTOP

Plesac in Cleveland’s bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the...
WTOP

Baseball Glance

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis...
