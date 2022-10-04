San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to undercover police officer posing as teen

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid Heitz
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
From despair to survival, graduates of Bexar County Felony Drug Court celebrate sobriety
SAN ANTONIO – Proudly wearing their caps and gowns, 27 men and women marched in as their families and friends clapped and took photos capturing the moment many thought would never come. “I suffered with addiction since I was very young. I was a teenager when I got on...
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s restaurant, releases video of incident
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video released by SAPD is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday fired a police officer who shot a teenager outside a McDonald’s restaurant less than a week ago. Brennand had been placed under administrative duty...
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with duct tape, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was upset about being kicked out of the home he shared with his girlfriend’s family shot a woman and tied up a teenage boy with tape, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home,...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
BCSO: 2 teens charged with murder, assault after woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens who are in custody following a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County are facing more charges, including murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12
Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
KSAT 12
Schertz police investigating after man, woman found dead in home
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning. Police said a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found dead at 7:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Golden Oak, not far from Green Valley Road and Roy Richard Drive.
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
KSAT 12
Ex-Pct. 2 captain gets new attorney as Barrientes Vela’s sentencing is paused again
SAN ANTONIO – The sentencing of convicted felon Michelle Barrientes Vela was paused again Thursday as her attorneys and prosecutors were granted time to finalize arguments over whether a key witness will be allowed to testify against her. Marc D. Garcia, who served as a captain under the former...
KSAT 12
Crash on I-10 EB sends vehicle under bridge, 1 person to hospital; traffic snarls for hours
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The lanes of Interstate 10 East near the Houston Street bridge on the city’s East Side have reopened following a vehicle crash early Thursday morning. Emergency crews worked all-morning long following the crash that sent a vehicle between both parts of the highway and...
