Economy

Benzinga

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kohl's Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KSS

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and docketed under 22-cv-01016, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Investors of Biogen Stock Since At Least January 2022 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - BIIB

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") BIIB breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. BIOGEN INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD BIIB STOCK SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2022 ARE ENCOURAGED TO...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
MARKETS
Benzinga

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AZRE, ABT and FLGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Zymeworks Announces Results of Special Meeting

Zymeworks Inc. ("Zymeworks" or the "Company") ZYME, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company's securityholders have approved its plan to become a Delaware corporation (the "Redomicile") at the special meeting of Zymeworks securityholders (the "Special Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC, on October 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. ("FSP", "our" or "we") FSP announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, payable on November 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ALLETE to announce third quarter financial results Nov. 9

ALLETE Inc. ALE will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors related to performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the conference call live by registering at www.allete.com/earningscall, or by accessing the listen-only webcast on ALLETE's website, www.allete.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cohen & Steers REIT Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers REIT RNP. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.6 cents per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers REIT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS

