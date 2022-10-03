Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Eve Holding, Inc. - EVEX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or the "Company") EVEX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Eve and certain...
Benzinga
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kohl's Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KSS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and docketed under 22-cv-01016, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Benzinga
Investors of Biogen Stock Since At Least January 2022 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - BIIB
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") BIIB breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. BIOGEN INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD BIIB STOCK SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2022 ARE ENCOURAGED TO...
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today
Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AZRE, ABT and FLGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Benzinga
Zymeworks Announces Results of Special Meeting
Zymeworks Inc. ("Zymeworks" or the "Company") ZYME, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company's securityholders have approved its plan to become a Delaware corporation (the "Redomicile") at the special meeting of Zymeworks securityholders (the "Special Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC, on October 7, 2022.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Benzinga
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Franklin Street Properties Corp. ("FSP", "our" or "we") FSP announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, payable on November 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quarterly corporate earnings not expected to provide any lift to laggard stock market
In the stock market obsession over inflation and interest rates, investors may be asking themselves, “What about profits?” After all, the stock market is supposed to reflect corporate profit expectations, not solely some economic statistic.
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Benzinga
UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
Benzinga
ALLETE to announce third quarter financial results Nov. 9
ALLETE Inc. ALE will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors related to performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the conference call live by registering at www.allete.com/earningscall, or by accessing the listen-only webcast on ALLETE's website, www.allete.com.
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
Benzinga
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cohen & Steers REIT Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers REIT RNP. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.6 cents per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers REIT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Comments / 0