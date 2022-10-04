Read full article on original website
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Song Rights for Over $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.
New Milford Sand Castle Moguls Discuss Their Experience Shooting an Episode of ‘Shark Tank’, Ahead of Airing Tonight
On Sunday, October 2nd, Ethan Carey published an article called: "A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford's Lynn Deming Park." In the article, he explains that the Sand Castle (pictured below) was created by a local business called Create-A-Castle, owned and operated by Kevin and Laurie Lane.
Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’
The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
Can You ‘Outwit, Outplay, & Outlast’ Survivor Casting at Mohegan Sun?
Getting onto network television is not easy in Connecticut. Sure, we have a couple of syndicated daytime shows shooting in Stamford, and ESPN in Bristol, but the opportunities to truly appear on a national tv show don't come around too often. I've been a fan of CBS's Survivor since it...
Celebrating Porkchop the Connecticut Therapy Pig on National Pet Tricks Day
Today (Friday), September 30th, is National Pet Tricks Day which was created in 2021 by Joe Nutkins, a dog trainer, to honor our joy-inducing pets. Let’s face it; our pets are probably better than most people we know. They love us unconditionally; they tolerate all our weird habits and are always there to give us a good cuddle when we are down in the dumps. Pets help us with depression, help lower our blood pressure and they always manage to melt our hearts.
