Christian County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Kidnapping Investigation

A man was charged after claiming he had been kidnapped in messages to family members Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old James Evans claimed he had been kidnapped in chat messages to his family leading to a response by local police along with the FBI and Secret Service. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer

A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs And DUI

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs and DUI after a traffic stop on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 34-year-old Joshua Sova was stopped for his headlights not being on and during the stop, he attempted to get into the backseat. Sova reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam woman was charged after a investigation between the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Geneva Hicks was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
BEAVER DAM, KY
whopam.com

Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband

A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trial Date Set In North McPherson Avenue Murder Case

A trial date was set Wednesday morning for a Hopkinsville man charged with murder after a man’s body was found inside a home on North McPherson Avenue in March of this year. Lance Bowden was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on April 29th in connection to the death of 31-year old John Kellems of Beaver Dam.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm 55-year-old Timothy Vandiver of Crofton was westbound on East 9th Street when his van hit a car in front of him driven by 22-year-old Alexis Trice.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Burglary reported on Bryan Street

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary reported Monday on Bryan Street. The victim told officers that force was used to get inside a residence in the 300 block of Bryan sometime between September 22 and Monday morning, with the perpetrator getting away with video game console. No suspects are named...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision

One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

