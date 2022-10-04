ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?

OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
Death toll escalates in Florida from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Nebraska Sen. Brewer headed back to Ukraine

LINCOLN — An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved. “You can either sit on the sidelines and watch history go by or dive in and try to make a difference,” said State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated military veteran, who represents Nebraska’s Sandhills in the State Legislature.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Public asked to report dead, sick big game

Nebraska wildlife officials say conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations. They are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, often causes high fever,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths

State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
FLORIDA STATE
Panhandle Post

Enjoy Halloween fun in Nebraska state parks in October

State park areas are wonderful places to celebrate Halloween in Nebraska with many hosting family-friendly activities on weekends in October. Plan your opportunity for fun at these nine park locations. Remember: A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. Get yours at OutdoorNebraska.gov or...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Lottery raises $12 million for beneficiaries

Lincoln, NE – September 30, 2022 – The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $12,600,007, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months. A total of $893,099,896 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation...
NEBRASKA STATE
