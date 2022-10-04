Read full article on original website
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and that led to the death of a volunteer firefighter, officials said. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions in west-central Nebraska....
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Death toll escalates in Florida from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Spinner of tall tales about Neb. and tractors entering hospice
LINCOLN — Roger Welsch, a humorist and master spinner of tales about rural Nebraska life, announced Tuesday on Facebook that he’s entering a hospice program. Welsch, in recent Facebook posts, had said that he was battling kidney problems and trips for dialysis and that he had had several bad falls.
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts Halsey evacuation
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of...
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
Nebraska Sen. Brewer headed back to Ukraine
LINCOLN — An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved. “You can either sit on the sidelines and watch history go by or dive in and try to make a difference,” said State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated military veteran, who represents Nebraska’s Sandhills in the State Legislature.
Public asked to report dead, sick big game
Nebraska wildlife officials say conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations. They are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, often causes high fever,...
Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida...
IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths
State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Ricketts visits border to thank Neb. Guard, take swipe at federal policies
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts took an unannounced visit to the Southern U.S. border on Friday to thank Nebraska National Guard personnel deployed there and to criticize “failed” current border policy. “I saw firsthand that you are undermanned and under-resourced,” Ricketts said in a press release Monday....
State's first commercial carbon capture, storage project to be in Bridgeport
LINCOLN — The state’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project will be associated with an ethanol plant in Bridgeport. On Tuesday, Carbon America announced an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol LLC to capture carbon from the ethanol process and store it underground near the plant in Nebraska’s Panhandle.
California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its...
Enjoy Halloween fun in Nebraska state parks in October
State park areas are wonderful places to celebrate Halloween in Nebraska with many hosting family-friendly activities on weekends in October. Plan your opportunity for fun at these nine park locations. Remember: A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. Get yours at OutdoorNebraska.gov or...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Nebraska Lottery raises $12 million for beneficiaries
Lincoln, NE – September 30, 2022 – The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $12,600,007, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months. A total of $893,099,896 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation...
Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class
LINCOLN, NEB.) — There’s still time to be a part of the upcoming Nebraska State Patrol recruit camp that starts in January! Applications are open until Monday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m., to be considered for Camp 67. “You can still apply, go through our hiring process, and...
