Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Report: Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressed woman to have second abortion
The woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion claims the former NFL player and Georgia GOP Senate nominee urged her to terminate another pregnancy two years later, according to the New York Times. The couple ended their relationship after she refused to have the second abortion. She...
Marconews.com
Trump lied about election. Now, these GOP candidates for governor may help him in 2024.
If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, these candidates may declare him winner of the general election — regardless of if the voters do. Gubernatorial elections in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are key battlegrounds in the fight to save our democracy. Keep an eye on the Georgia...
Marconews.com
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
Marconews.com
DeSantis' 'go-go boots' were made for walking. All the left can do is trail behind him.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing he can put Florida residents before his political ambitions. But why talk about that when we can ridicule the white boots he wore while inspecting hurricane damage?. USA TODAY. I’m not sure what the obsession over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ white rubber boots says about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Marconews.com
America is ready for marijuana reform. Biden's pardon announcement proves it.
Biden's action is a step in the right direction. It's a step toward the federal decriminalization of marijuana – and it's long overdue. President Biden pardoned federal convictions for possessing marijuana. A majority of states have laws that permit marijuana in certain circumstances. Biden's action on Thursday is a...
Marconews.com
The Onion makes a serious point. Police violated Ohio man's rights for mocking them.
Anthony Novak's case demonstrates how qualified immunity thwarts constitutional rights – in this instance, permitting police to arrest, jail and prosecute a man for making fun of them on social media. Patrick Jaicomo and Anya Bidwell. Opinion contributors. The Onion, the nation's most well-known parody publication, did something this...
Marconews.com
Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign to become University of Florida president
WASHINGTON – Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate to become president at the University of Florida, both offices announced on Thursday. "I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement after the school announced that a search committee recommended him for the job of school president.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marconews.com
Former Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON – A former leader of the Proud Boys extremist group pleaded guilty Thursday to seditious conspiracy in connection with the group's efforts to halt the certification of the 2020 election. Jeremy Bertino, 43, acknowledged his role in helping to plan the Proud Boys' participation in the Jan. 6,...
Comments / 0