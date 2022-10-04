ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Appoints Sole Commander of Troops in Ukraine

Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula. Read it at NBC News
North Platte Telegraph

AP News Summary at 10:38 p.m. EDT

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.
