Alachua County, FL

Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, Dunnellon Police help with Hurricane Ian relief

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — North Central Florida's law enforcement agencies finished assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Southwest Florida on Thursday. Ocala Police officers, along with law enforcement from Marion County Sheriff's Office and Dunnellon Police Department, noticed on their way to dinner, semi-trucks pulling in with thousands of cases of water, bags of ice, and meals ready-to-eat (MRE) for locals in need.
OCALA, FL
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
BRONSON, FL
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash

A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County student arrested for bringing firearm to school

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to North Marion High School earlier today. MCSO says that a student informed a deputy that he overheard two students in a bathroom having a discussion about killing someone. After administrators reviewed camera footage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Final voter fraud suspect arrested for driving without a valid license

ALACHUA, Fla. – John Boyd Rivers, 44, was arrested late last night and charged with driving without a valid license as a habitual offender. Rivers is also the final suspect to be arrested of the ten convicted felons who have been charged for fraudulently registering to vote and/or fraudulently voting following visits to the jail by a representative from the Supervisor of Elections Office; five of the suspects have been sentenced.
ALACHUA, FL
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
LAKE CITY, FL

