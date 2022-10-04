ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

No change in Plum fireworks rules in wake of new state law

By Harry Funk
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOfDd_0iLjkXsW00
Harrison resident Michael Zeiler watches the fireworks display over Oakmont Country Club on July 4.

The lighting of what Pennsylvania law deems as consumer fireworks will continue to be permitted in Plum.

During their Oct. 3 work session, members of borough council agreed to maintain existing local regulations in the wake of a new state law that became effective in September.

“The changes aren’t so much about what’s legal and what’s not legal, from an actual firework perspective, although they did do a better job this time differentiating or defining what is considered consumer fireworks versus commercial fireworks,” borough manager Michael Thomas said at the meeting, a video of which was available for viewing through social media.

According to state police, Pennsylvania residents are allowed to purchase and use consumer-grade products, “such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.”

“What is legal under the term ‘consumer fireworks’ is not within your purview to change,” Thomas told council.

The law allows municipalities to restrict their use between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., except for July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when fireworks can be shot until 1 a.m. Further rules apply when the dates fall on certain days of the week.

For commercial displays, the borough continues to require the issuance of permits. State law classifies such fireworks as containing “more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions.”

In other business at the work session:

• Council authorized Thomas to send a letter to the state Department of Transportation requesting a traffic study at Sardis and Old Leechburg roads, near Plum’s Renton neighborhood.

The borough received two separate requests through the office of state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, to examine the possibility of a four-way stop at the intersection, according to Thomas.

“During my tenure here, this would be the fourth time we’ve studied this intersection. It has never met the warrants for a four-way stop sign,” he said, with the most recent request and subsequent rejection in 2011. “I do understand why people believe that and want that. But at the end of the day, it’s a PennDOT decision.”

• Police Chief Lanny Conley’s request for the $6,500 purchase of emergency building-entry equipment was placed on the agenda for council’s regular meeting on Oct. 12.

The goal is to have the equipment — including sledgehammers, bolt cutters and battering rams — available in each of the police department’s three supervisor’s vehicles.

“We have one set, and we keep them at the station,” Thomas said. “If we ever had to make entry to a house, somebody would have to drive back to the station and get it.”

He said money for the purchase is available from the borough’s recent sale of a DataMaster breath tester for $5,500, plus $1,000 from Allegheny County’s drug forfeiture fund.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport may strengthen legal fireworks ordinances

Fireworks can really add to the festivities at summertime community events and on holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. And it’s legal in Pennsylvania to set off some bigger fireworks. In McKeesport though, some residents are fed up with neighbors setting off fireworks at all hours...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Metro News

Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents say it's time to get deer population under control

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a walk through Schenley, Frick, Highland or Riverview parks and you'll see deer eating through the urban forest. Experts say in the coming years, they'll reduce the parks to weeds if left unchecked."The older trees die and there is going to be nothing left, no native tree and shrubs. All you're going to have is invasive species that the deer don't want to eat," said Gary Fujak, a deer management consultant.No one knows how many deer there are, but a 2010 study found the parks could only support seven or eight deer per square mile. The same...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation

PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Deluca
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Firework#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Roman
Tribune-Review

Jeannette considers adding 2nd dog to police department

An out-of-work police dog might join Jeannette’s force, depending on whether city council wants to foot the bill for some costs for the canine and its handler. Officer Matthew Painter was permitted to keep 5-year-old Dutch shepherd, Kilo, after he left the Uniontown department for Jeannette last year, according to Jeannette police Sgt. James Phillips.
JEANNETTE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Blasts planned at construction site in Cranberry on Friday

The Township has been notified that the developers of Crescent, located adjacent to Cranberry Springs Drive and Mars Road, will be conducting blasting at the construction site at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7. This activity has been permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Residential areas near the construction...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy