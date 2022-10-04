Read full article on original website
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region
Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
Democrats, NYCLU accuse GOP of trying to 'wreak havoc' with NY absentee lawsuit
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. Democrats and voting-rights activists in New York are trying to convince a Republican judge that a GOP-backed lawsuit seeking to upend the state’s absentee ballot laws is an attempt to sow doubt about the voting process in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island
A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saratoga DA responds to criticism from challenger
The lawyer challenging incumbent Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is slamming what he says was "negligence" in a lack of local prosecution of the sex cult, NXIVM. According to Heggen, her opponent's comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Albany DA issues statement on 'black lives' in push to get Hochul 's attention on crime
New York State (WRGB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office issuing a response Tuesday after we asked about criticism she's facing from a fellow Democrat, the Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Soares issued a video statement Tuesday that he recorded from his office and sent to the...
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer’s Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
Twenty types of quilt coming to Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection is having a big week for new exhibitions. Alongside the upcoming “On Screen @ The Hyde” film and theatre program, new art is coming to the Glens Falls museum – and it will only be around until near the end of the year.
